ETV Bharat / bharat

Uttar Pradesh: Firozabad Man Hacks Toddler To Death, Wife Battling For Life

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 53 seconds ago

The accused, Narendra, works outstation and lives with wife Renu (26) and three-year-old son Kittu. On Monday night, Narendra had an argument with his wife over something. After this, the wife went to sleep with their son. At some point in the night, Narendra attacked his wife with an axe followed by their toddler, Kittu.

The mother and son lying in pool of blood after the attack
The mother and son lying in pool of blood after the attack (ETV Bharat)

Firozabad (Uttar Pradesh): In a gory incident, a young man hacked his wife and her three-year-old son death with an axe while they were asleep in Jaimatpur village under Nagla Khangar police station area of Firozabad district. The accused fled and police are on the hunt for him.

Hearing the screams, people informed the police who took the grievously injured mother and son to the District Joint Hospital Shikhohabad where the child was declared dead while the mother’s condition remained critical. The child’s boldly has been sent for autopsy.

The accused, Narendra, works outstation and lives with wife Renu (26) and three-year-old son Kittu. On Monday night, Narendra had an argument with his wife over something. After this, the wife went to sleep with their son. At some point in the night, Narendra attacked his wife with an axe followed by their toddler, Kittu.

Receiving information about the incident, Renu’s parents reached the spot. The reason behind the incident could not be ascertained, but the locals said Narendra is addicted to alcohol, which was vehemently opposed by his wife. This led to frequent arguments between the couple. Girish Kumar, station in-charge of Nagla Khangar, said Narendra is being searched and will be caught soon.

Also Read:

  1. 'Will Consult Legal Experts': CM Siddaramaiah after Karnataka HC Dismisses His Plea Against Guv's Probe Nod
  2. Modi Meets Zelenskyy, Reaffirms Support For 'Peaceful' Resolution

Firozabad (Uttar Pradesh): In a gory incident, a young man hacked his wife and her three-year-old son death with an axe while they were asleep in Jaimatpur village under Nagla Khangar police station area of Firozabad district. The accused fled and police are on the hunt for him.

Hearing the screams, people informed the police who took the grievously injured mother and son to the District Joint Hospital Shikhohabad where the child was declared dead while the mother’s condition remained critical. The child’s boldly has been sent for autopsy.

The accused, Narendra, works outstation and lives with wife Renu (26) and three-year-old son Kittu. On Monday night, Narendra had an argument with his wife over something. After this, the wife went to sleep with their son. At some point in the night, Narendra attacked his wife with an axe followed by their toddler, Kittu.

Receiving information about the incident, Renu’s parents reached the spot. The reason behind the incident could not be ascertained, but the locals said Narendra is addicted to alcohol, which was vehemently opposed by his wife. This led to frequent arguments between the couple. Girish Kumar, station in-charge of Nagla Khangar, said Narendra is being searched and will be caught soon.

Also Read:

  1. 'Will Consult Legal Experts': CM Siddaramaiah after Karnataka HC Dismisses His Plea Against Guv's Probe Nod
  2. Modi Meets Zelenskyy, Reaffirms Support For 'Peaceful' Resolution

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MAN HACKS TODDLER TO DEATHCRIME IN UTTAR PRADESHUATTAR PRADESH POLICEMAN HACKS WIFE OVER ALCOHOL PROTESTMAN HACKS WIFE OVER ALCOHOL PROTEST

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Candela’s Electric Hydrofoil Boats Set New Record With International Voyage, Aim Zero-Emission Sea Travel

Comment | Himachal Scrapping Pension Of Disqualified MLAs A Good Start

Top 5 Fragrances To Cheer Up Your Mood And Reduce Anxiety

Tamil Nadu : Theni Village Welcomes Chinese Bride In Traditional Tamil Wedding

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.