Uttar Pradesh: Firozabad Man Hacks Toddler To Death, Wife Battling For Life

Firozabad (Uttar Pradesh): In a gory incident, a young man hacked his wife and her three-year-old son death with an axe while they were asleep in Jaimatpur village under Nagla Khangar police station area of Firozabad district. The accused fled and police are on the hunt for him.

Hearing the screams, people informed the police who took the grievously injured mother and son to the District Joint Hospital Shikhohabad where the child was declared dead while the mother’s condition remained critical. The child’s boldly has been sent for autopsy.

The accused, Narendra, works outstation and lives with wife Renu (26) and three-year-old son Kittu. On Monday night, Narendra had an argument with his wife over something. After this, the wife went to sleep with their son. At some point in the night, Narendra attacked his wife with an axe followed by their toddler, Kittu.

Receiving information about the incident, Renu’s parents reached the spot. The reason behind the incident could not be ascertained, but the locals said Narendra is addicted to alcohol, which was vehemently opposed by his wife. This led to frequent arguments between the couple. Girish Kumar, station in-charge of Nagla Khangar, said Narendra is being searched and will be caught soon.