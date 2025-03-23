Firozabad: Three Including JS University VC Arrested For Issuing Fake Degree Certificates

Firozabad: A case was registered at the Shikohabad Police Station on Saturday, by the brothers of two engineering students, against the vice-chancellor of the JS University in Firozabad of Uttar Pradesh for issuing fake degree certificates in exchange for exorbitant amounts. Following this, the VC, registrar and a broker were held.

Lalit and Prabal Yadav, sons of Mahendra Singh of Mustafabad Rahchati village of Shikohabad area, bought certificates of diploma and BTech from JS University. Now, their brother, Brajkishore alias Billu, has accused vice-chancellor Sukesh Yadav, director Gaurav Yadav, registrar Nandan Mishra and others of taking Rs 8.50 lakh from his brothers in return for fake degrees.

He made a formal complaint to the Shikohabad Police alleging that the vice-chancellor issued forged mark sheets and degrees by charging huge amounts to the students, among which were his brothers.

"A case has been registered and an investigation is being conducted. The accused will be taken on remand for questioning. At the same time, an attempt was also made to know the side of the university administration in this matter. But could not be reached out," Akhilesh Bhadoria, ASP (Rural), said.

The matter was exposed during the recruitment of physical education teachers in Rajasthan in 2022 after their degrees were found to be fake. About 254 candidates in possession of fake degrees were found holding the post of teachers. In the verification process, it was found that JS University issued the BPEd degree certificates beyond its permitted seats.

Following this, SOG Jaipur sprang into action by arresting university registrar Nandan Mishra after the filing of an FIR. The vice-chancellor and a broker, Ajay Bhardwaj, were also arrested and were sent to jail following a prolonged interrogation. Recently, some students pursuing a BSc in agriculture also filed a case alleging fraud.