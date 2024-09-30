ETV Bharat / bharat

Religion Teaches Harmony: Muslims Shower Petals On Ram Barat Procession In Firozabad

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 3 hours ago

Updated : 2 hours ago

The show of social harmony was the initiative of Hikmat Ullah Khan, President of the Karbala Committee. The history of Ram Barat dates back a century and is said to be the second in North India after Agra.

Members from the Muslim community greet the procession
Members from the Muslim community greet the procession (ETV Bharat)

Firozabad(Uttar Pradesh): Religious barriers fell apart when people from the Muslim community welcomed a procession taken out by the devotees of Lord Ram in Firzabad district on Sunday night. They set up a camp on the route to greet the deity and its followers in a rare show of social harmony.

It was the initiative of Hikmat Ullah Khan, President of the Karbala Committee, which bore fruit and joined his community brethren by the thread of humanity.

The religious event, held under the aegis of Shri Sanatan Dharma Ramlila Mahotsav Samiti, dates back a century. However, due to some controversy on the committee, officers of the Yogi Adityanath-led government have taken the responsibility on their shoulders.

The Ram Barat, one of the grand festivities of North India, is organised in September every year with a footfall of over 20 lakh devotees. It celebrates the divine wedlock of Lord Rama and goddess Sita by fulfilling all rituals. Sita's birthplace, Janakpuri, is embellished majestically with lights and flowers to welcome the procession and the following matrimony.

The Ram Barat accompanies the grand procession every year. It is said to be the second largest Ram Barat in North India, after Agra. On Sunday, Ram Barat started from Radhakrishna temple in Sadar Bazar and culminated at Janakpuri Ramlila Ground with the marriage of Ram and Sita-- the divine couple. The prime attraction of Ram Barat was 30 tableaux.

During the procession, Khan said the city has always set an example of social harmony. Carrying forward this tradition, the procession was welcomed by showering flowers.

