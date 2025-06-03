Firozabad Child Dies After Ball Hits Chest During Cricket Match

Firozabad: A 12-year-old boy died while batting after being hit by the ball in the chest in the Future Cricket Academy in Tundla city of the Firozabad district of Uttar Pradesh. Doctors at the hospital declared him dead upon arrival.

After the incident, the family of the victim created a ruckus in the hospital, followed by vandalism. Later, the police pacified them and controlled the situation.

It is learnt that a cricket match was being played at the academy on Monday evening. The victim, Ansh (12), son of Surendra Singh of Garhi Ranchhor village under the Narkhi Police Station area, was batting in the final match. After scoring four runs, the ball hit Ansh on the chest. He fainted on the spot and was writhing in pain. Seeing his condition, the director of the academy rushed him to the FH Medical College in Agra, where doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

The victim, Ansh. (ETV Bharat)

When the family members got information about the death, they rushed to the medical college, and a ruckus ensued. The infuriated members kept torching the medical college till late at night before being stopped by the police.

A promising cricketer, Ansh was the only son of his parents. Seeing his knack for cricket, the family members admitted him to the Future Cricket Academy. Inspector Tundla Anjish Kumar said Ansh died due to a ball hitting his chest. Further action will be taken according to the complaint given by the family.