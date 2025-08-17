Firing Outside Youtuber Elvish Yadav's Gurugram Home

Gurugram: Three bike-borne attackers sprayed over two dozen rounds outside YouTuber Elvish Yadav’s residence in Sector 57 of Gurugram early Sunday morning, police said.
Yadav was not at home when the incident happened around 5.30 am. However, some family members were inside, but no one was injured in the attack, they said. After getting information, a police team reached the spot and collected forensic evidence, and are scanning CCTV footage from the area.
#WATCH | Firing at Elvish Yadav's residence | Between 5:30 and 6 AM today, some unknown persons fired at a house in the jurisdiction of Police Station Sector-56, Gurugram. Elvish Yadav lives on the second floor of the house in which the firing took place. Elvish Yadav was not at… pic.twitter.com/AEDjXhMwZc— ANI (@ANI) August 17, 2025
A senior police officer said that an FIR will be registered soon, as per the complaint of the family. The attackers shot more than two dozen rounds at the YouTuber’s home in Sector 57 and fled from the spot. The bullets struck the ground and the first floors of the house, the police said.
According to a family member, Elvish had not received any threats prior to the incident, and he is currently outside Haryana. A probe is underway, the police said.
Also Read
Salman Khan Faces New Threat: 'If He Has Courage, He Should Save The Songwriter' Warns Bishnoi Gang
Salman Khan Assassination Plot: Navi Mumbai Police Nab Key Suspect From Haryana
Salman Khan House Firing: Voice Sample of Lawrence Bishnoi's Brother Matches with Audio Recording