Firing Outside Youtuber Elvish Yadav's Gurugram Home

File Photo: Elvish Yadav (IANS)
By PTI

Published : August 17, 2025 at 10:25 AM IST

Updated : August 17, 2025 at 10:34 AM IST

Gurugram: Three bike-borne attackers sprayed over two dozen rounds outside YouTuber Elvish Yadav’s residence in Sector 57 of Gurugram early Sunday morning, police said.

Yadav was not at home when the incident happened around 5.30 am. However, some family members were inside, but no one was injured in the attack, they said. After getting information, a police team reached the spot and collected forensic evidence, and are scanning CCTV footage from the area.

A senior police officer said that an FIR will be registered soon, as per the complaint of the family. The attackers shot more than two dozen rounds at the YouTuber’s home in Sector 57 and fled from the spot. The bullets struck the ground and the first floors of the house, the police said.

Unidentified men opened fire outside the residence of YouTuber and Bigg Boss winner Elvish Yadav in Gurugram on Sunday.
Security personnel after gunfire reported at YouTuber Elvish Yadav's residence, in Gurugram (PTI)

According to a family member, Elvish had not received any threats prior to the incident, and he is currently outside Haryana. A probe is underway, the police said.

