Fire On Van Hai 530 Ship Continues; Experts Call For Thorough Probe Into Possibility Of Sabotage

Ernakulam: The fire on the Van Hai 530 ship that capsized 88 nautical miles off Beypore could not be brought under control. Even after 28 hours of the fire, the ship is still burning, Defense Public Relations Officer (PRO) Atul Pillai told ETV Bharat.

Meanwhile, an Indian Coast Guard Donnier aircraft is conducting an aerial survey of the scene. The missing crew members have not been found yet. Atul Pillai clarified that the search for them is ongoing.

Coast Guard ship Samarth left for the spot this morning with experts. Fire-fighting teams from Coast Guard ships Sachet and Samudra Prahari remained at the scene throughout the night. The crew members were disembarked from INS Surat at around 11:30 last night. 18 survivors from the stricken ship were brought to Mangalore port by INS Surat.

The ship Van Hai 530 was burning like a ball of fire all night. Several containers fell into the sea from the ship, which exploded periodically. The reason for the big concern is that there are 157 containers with extremely dangerous chemicals on board. The ship Van Hai 503 has containers belonging to the Class 3 category. This includes flammable liquids. The containers on the ship include flammable solids belonging to the Class 4.1 category, flammable substances belonging to the Class 4.2 category, and toxic substances belonging to the Class 6 category.

Meanwhile, the possibility of sabotage is also suspected in cargo ship accidents in the Arabian Sea. The question arises whether the ship casualties that occurred in the free shipping channel (lines of communication) are part of insurance fraud. The presence of a ship sinking (maritime crime) gang (maritime fraud) and whether these two incidents occurred are also mysterious.

Former Coast Guard DG Prof. Prabhakaran Paleri said that only through a comprehensive investigation will it be clear what really happened to the ships.

Shipping companies deliberately create accidents in collusion with the cargo owner for commercial gain. There have been many incidents of destroying old ships and embezzling insurance money. This method is also used to destroy illegal items in the cargo. According to Section 7 of the Merchant Shipping Act of 1958, the Director General of Shipping has the legal authority to investigate this. It is also responsible for implementing the provisions of the Act, Paleri said.

He contended that the main job of the Directorate is to ensure that foreign ships in Indian territories and ports comply with international laws. "The two accidents that occurred off the peaceful Kerala coast still need to be clarified. The jurisdiction of the Kerala coast is up to 12 nautical miles (22.2 km). If the remains of the goods on the ship reach this distance, the Kerala Maritime Board can intervene," he said.

"The Central and Kerala (Shipping DG - Maritime Board) governments can also conduct a proper investigation. A case can be filed against the shipping companies for compensation. If the accident is deliberate, it has the power to arrest the ship captain. But if the 'thief is on the ship', nothing will happen," noted Paleri.

He reminded that the Coast Guard, Navy and other military departments can only provide technical support related to the ship and cannot interfere in other legal issues. "The public will also get compensation for accidents caused by the ship's belongings. Legal protection can be ensured by contacting the police or the court. If the fact is confirmed, the shipping company, no matter where in the world it is, is liable to pay compensation," he explained.

He also said that following a ship accident in England, several people stayed in the ship's lifeboat for several days. "In it, a sixty-year-old woman felt itching all over her body," he recalled.

Paleri also shared the incident where the elderly woman filed a case against the company and received compensation. "If similar incidents occur on the Kerala coast too, people can move legally. The two ship accidents that have occurred now will not affect Vizhinjam. Vizhinjam is a big threat to most ports in the world. It looks like a big hotel has come up among several shacks. Vizhinjam is a giant in terms of ports like China, Karachi, Singapore, Colombo, and Maldives. But shipping companies always adopt easy ways to move goods. Vizhinjam is very useful in this. Therefore, the recent ship accidents will not affect the movement of goods," Paleri said.