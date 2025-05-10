ETV Bharat / bharat

Fire Destroys Two Commercial Buildings in Chandanagar, Accident Likely Caused by Short Circuit

Hyderabad: A devastating fire destroyed two commercial buildings on the national highway near Gangaram in Chandanagar on Friday evening. The fire was suspected to have been caused by a short circuit.

There was no loss of life, though.

The fire started at around 6 pm near the board of the Centro Footwear Store. As the flames quickly spread, staff members attempted to control the fire but were unsuccessful. The fire engulfed all floors of the building, forcing the staff to flee.

The flames soon engulfed the adjacent RK Collections clothing store and destroyed the two commercial buildings – five storied Centro Footwear Store building and the four storied RK Collections Clothing Store building adjacent to it.

Delay in the arrival of fire tenders allowed the fire to spread rapidly. The flames forced everyone in the Fertility Center and other nearby establishments, including a dental clinic and shops, to evacuate.