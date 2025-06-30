ETV Bharat / bharat

Fire Breaks Out In Commercial Vessel With 14 Indian-origin Crew; Navy Extends Help

INS Tabar responded to a distress call from MT Yi Cheng 6 after a major fire broke out in its engine room on Sunday.

INS Tabar, deployed in the Gulf of Oman, responded to a distress call from Pulau flagged MT Yi Cheng 6, on 29 Jun 2025.
INS Tabar, deployed in the Gulf of Oman, responded to a distress call from Pulau flagged MT Yi Cheng 6, on 29 Jun 2025. (X@indiannavy)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 30, 2025 at 12:28 PM IST

1 Min Read

New Delhi: The Indian Navy has deployed a stealth frigate to assist a Palau-flagged vessel which encountered a major fire in its engine room, a spokesperson said on Monday. The vessel, which carried 14 crew members of Indian origin, was on its way to Shinas in Oman after transiting from Gujarat's Kandla. According to the Navy spokesperson, stealth frigate INS Tabar, currently deployed in the Gulf of Oman, responded to a distress call from MT Yi Cheng 6 on Sunday.

"The vessel with 14 crew members of Indian origin, transiting from Kandla in India to Shinas, Oman, experienced a major fire in the engine room and total power failure onboard," the spokesperson said. The fire-fighting team and equipment from INS Tabar were transferred onboard by the ship's boat and helicopter, he added.

"Thirteen Indian naval personnel and five crew members of the stricken tanker are currently involved in fire-fighting operations, with the intensity of fire onboard reduced drastically," the spokesperson said in a social media post.

Read More

  1. Sri Lankan Navy Arrests 8 Indian Fishermen For Alleged Illegal Fishing; Stalin Seeks Action
  2. Navy Inducts First Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft Arnala

New Delhi: The Indian Navy has deployed a stealth frigate to assist a Palau-flagged vessel which encountered a major fire in its engine room, a spokesperson said on Monday. The vessel, which carried 14 crew members of Indian origin, was on its way to Shinas in Oman after transiting from Gujarat's Kandla. According to the Navy spokesperson, stealth frigate INS Tabar, currently deployed in the Gulf of Oman, responded to a distress call from MT Yi Cheng 6 on Sunday.

"The vessel with 14 crew members of Indian origin, transiting from Kandla in India to Shinas, Oman, experienced a major fire in the engine room and total power failure onboard," the spokesperson said. The fire-fighting team and equipment from INS Tabar were transferred onboard by the ship's boat and helicopter, he added.

"Thirteen Indian naval personnel and five crew members of the stricken tanker are currently involved in fire-fighting operations, with the intensity of fire onboard reduced drastically," the spokesperson said in a social media post.

Read More

  1. Sri Lankan Navy Arrests 8 Indian Fishermen For Alleged Illegal Fishing; Stalin Seeks Action
  2. Navy Inducts First Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft Arnala

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

FIRE IN PALAU FLAGGED VESSELGULF OF OMANINS TABARMT YI CHENG 6PALAU FLAGGED VESSEL

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Pomegranate Pioneer: Why Maharashtra's IT Engineer Quit Lucrative Job To Grow And Export Fruits

Environment | Shipra In Madhya Pradesh, Another Holy River In Death Throes

Feeding Pigeons In Public ? You Could Be Contributing To Serious Health Risks

What Saturn’s Transit Means for Your Bones, Brain, and Burnout, Here’s How to Work with the Energy, Not Against It

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.