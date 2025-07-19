Fire Breaks Out In Mumbai-Delhi Garib Rath Express Train Engine Near Ajmer, All Passengers Safe

Jaipur/Ajmer: Panic gripped passengers of the Mumbai-Delhi Garib Rath Express train after its engine caught fire near Ajmer's Sendra station late last night. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported.

Railway officials said Train No. 12216 Garib Rath Express engine caught fire near Sendra railway station in Rajasthan's Beawar area. All the passengers onboard are safe, and the train resumed its journey after a delay of about three hours.

According to the officials, the train was halted near Sendra station as soon as smoke was noticed coming from the wheels of the engine. Within moments, flames erupted from inside the engine. The control room was immediately alerted, and soon the Ajmer railway division personnel swung into action.

Several teams led by ADRM Vikas Bura and Senior Divisional Security Officer Swati Jain rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. At least five fire tenders were deployed to douse the blaze. After nearly one and half hours of effort, the fire was successfully brought under control. Officials said the fire was confined to the engine only and did not spread to the passenger coaches.

Meanwhile, another engine was dispatched from Ajmer. The damaged engine of the Garib Rath was detached, and the fresh engine was coupled with the coaches. The train finally left for Ajmer around 6 AM today.

Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Shashi Kiran said, "A high-level inquiry committee has been formed to find out the exact reason behind the fire. The cause will be known only after the investigation."

Due to the incident, services of two other trains on the route were also affected. The Bhuj–Bareilly train reached Ajmer nearly three hours late, while the Bhuj–Delhi Sarai Rohilla train was delayed by approximately three and a half hours. All the train operations on the route resumed after the Garib Rath Express cleared the track.