Fire Breaks out in Three Coaches of Taj Express in Delhi

New Delhi: A fire broke out in three coaches of Taj Express near Delhi's Okhla area, Railway officials said on Monday. Senior railway officials including Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Delhi rushed to the site.

According to railway officials, three bogues, D-2, D-3, and D-4, of Taj Express number 12280 caught fire. "Taj Express caught fire in the Okhla-Tughlakabad block section. Senior officials including DRM Delhi rushed to the site," said Deepak Kumar, Chief Public Relations Officer, Northern Railway.

The Delhi Fire Service received a call around 4.24 PM regarding a fire incident in a passenger train near Sarita Vihar. "A total of six fire tenders are rushed to the site to douse the fire. No casualty has been reported so far," said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service.

Informing about the fire incident, KPS Malhotra, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Delhi Police said, "A PCR call vide DD Number 43 A was received at 4:41 pm regarding fire in a train. The Investigative Officer (IO) reached the spot near Appollo Hospital. At the spot, it was noticed that there was a fire in three train coaches. No injury has been received so far. The passengers have been moved to the other coaches and deboarded."

According to Delhi Police officials, the fire incident occurred in general coaches with a chair car. The train was running about 10 hours late and started from NDRS to Jhansi. The train caught fire in its coaches between Okhla and Tughlakabad railway stations. The train was immediately stopped after the fire was noticed in the coaches.

"Some train coaches have been damaged in the fire incident. Further, action is being taken by the railways," added Malhotra.