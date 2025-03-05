Fire Breaks Out In Buxar-Tatanagar Express In Bengal's Purulia

Purulia: Fire broke out in the moving Buxar-Tatanagar Express near Charra Station under the Adra Division of Bengal's Purulia on Wednesday afternoon. No casualties have been reported yet.
Initial information from the Railways pointed to the origin of the fire in a lavatory of the train. A firetender brought the fire under control, and the express was halted to detach other compartments.
Passengers onboard first noticed the fire and pulled the chain to attract the attention of the loco pilot to the smoke billowing out from a bogey in the rear to avert a tragedy.
"I was on the train and suddenly saw everyone was shouting fire, fire. I spotted thick smoke coming out from a compartment, and I pulled the chain to get down hurriedly." Ayan Mondal, a passenger, said.
Passengers alleged that the railway officials and firefighters reached late. A departmental enquiry has been ordered into the incident by the Railways.
The fire incident led to the temporary suspension of train services on the Adra-Purulia route, leading to inconveniences for passengers of long routes.
Primarily, it is assumed that a short circuit led to the fire, but no official statement has been released by the Railways yet. The incident against points to the issue of passengers' safety.
