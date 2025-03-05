ETV Bharat / bharat

Fire Breaks Out In Buxar-Tatanagar Express In Bengal's Purulia

Purulia: Fire broke out in the moving Buxar-Tatanagar Express near Charra Station under the Adra Division of Bengal's Purulia on Wednesday afternoon. No casualties have been reported yet.

Initial information from the Railways pointed to the origin of the fire in a lavatory of the train. A firetender brought the fire under control, and the express was halted to detach other compartments.

Passengers onboard first noticed the fire and pulled the chain to attract the attention of the loco pilot to the smoke billowing out from a bogey in the rear to avert a tragedy.

"I was on the train and suddenly saw everyone was shouting fire, fire. I spotted thick smoke coming out from a compartment, and I pulled the chain to get down hurriedly." Ayan Mondal, a passenger, said.