Child Among 7 Dead After Fire Breaks Out At Private Hospital In Tamil Nadu

Dindigul: At least seven people including a child, three men and three women died after a major fire broke out at a private hospital in Tamil Nadu's Dindigul-Trichy Road on Thursday night, police and Fire department officials said.

The victims were found unconscious in a lift, they added. They were rushed to a hospital where they were declared dead by doctors. The victims suffocated to death and the Fire and Rescue Services personnel found them inside the lift after evacuating about 30 in-patients of the hospital. The evacuated persons have been admitted in the district GH, the officials added.

The fire was suspected to have been caused by an electrical short circuit, police said citing an initial probe.

TV visuals showed fire and smoke billowing from the hospital building, with fire tenders pressed into service to put down the flames.