Fire Breaks out at Dingu Forest of Himachal's Bilaspur

Bilaspur (Himachal Pradesh): A fire broke out in the Dingu Forest of Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur in the early hours of Saturday, officials said. The exact reason for the fire could not be ascertained yet. Further information is awaited. Notably, Himachal Pradesh has recorded 1,033 forest fire incidents in the state since the onset of summer, with over 9,500 hectares of land being burnt so far nearly in the past 44 days, official data reveals.

The High Court of Himachal Pradesh has taken a suo moto cognisance of the forest fire incidents in the state. The forest department has submitted an action taken report to the High Court, following which the Court has directed the department to increase its efforts towards the prevention of forest fires and listed the matter for June 25.

According to the forest department of the Himachal Pradesh government, the hill state has recorded 1,033 forest fire incidents in the state. As per data available from the department over 9,500 hectares of land has been burnt so far nearly in the past 44 days. Nearly 25 forest areas are still under the grip of forest fire, the department is initiating measures to control the incidents.