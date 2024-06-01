ETV Bharat / bharat

Fire Breaks out at Dingu Forest of Himachal's Bilaspur

author img

By ANI

Published : 21 hours ago

As Himachal Pradesh recorded multiple forest fire incidents since the onset of summer, a fire broke out in the Dingu Forest of the state on Saturday.

Fire Breaks out at Dingu Forest of Himachal's Bilaspur
Representational Image (Getty Images)

Bilaspur (Himachal Pradesh): A fire broke out in the Dingu Forest of Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur in the early hours of Saturday, officials said. The exact reason for the fire could not be ascertained yet. Further information is awaited. Notably, Himachal Pradesh has recorded 1,033 forest fire incidents in the state since the onset of summer, with over 9,500 hectares of land being burnt so far nearly in the past 44 days, official data reveals.

The High Court of Himachal Pradesh has taken a suo moto cognisance of the forest fire incidents in the state. The forest department has submitted an action taken report to the High Court, following which the Court has directed the department to increase its efforts towards the prevention of forest fires and listed the matter for June 25.

According to the forest department of the Himachal Pradesh government, the hill state has recorded 1,033 forest fire incidents in the state. As per data available from the department over 9,500 hectares of land has been burnt so far nearly in the past 44 days. Nearly 25 forest areas are still under the grip of forest fire, the department is initiating measures to control the incidents.

TAGGED:

FIREHIMACHAL PRADESHDINGU FORESTBILASPURFIRE AT DINGU FORESR

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

The Warming of the Indian Ocean - Are We Closing on a Tipping Point?

'Abdominal Obesity Increases Lifestyle Diseases Risk'; How Much Weight For Your Height?

Exclusive | 'Confident We Will Get over 40 LS Seats in Maharashtra': Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

Cybersecurity Alert: FedEx Courier Fraud on the Rise, Millions at Risk

Trending

(Click on any topic)
ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.