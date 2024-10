ETV Bharat / bharat

Fire At Shoe Factory In Delhi's Nangloi; 24 Tenders Rushed

New Delhi: A fire broke out in a footwear factory in West Delhi's Nangloi area on Sunday, authorities said. No one was reported hurt. The blaze was reported around 3 pm, following which 24 tenders were rushed to the spot, the fire department said. The firefighting was still on.