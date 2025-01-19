Maha Kumbh: 'Cylinder Blast' Triggers Massive Fire at Sangam; Flames Engulf Many Tents

Prayagraj: A massive fire broke out in a camp at Sector Number 6 of Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 at Sangam, Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday. Nearly 20 to 25 tents caught fire in the tent city of Maha Kumbh. There is no information on any devotees suffering from burns in the fire.

The fire is spreading from one tent to another because of the gusty winds. It is being told that the fire started as a cylinder exploded while cooking food in the tent. After this, the fire engulfed many more tents. The fire is becoming more severe due to the explosion of cylinders kept in the kitchen.

Massive fire at Maha Kumbh Mela in Sangam. (PTI)

An atmosphere of chaos descended in the fair area due to the fire. It is being said that many cylinders kept in the camp have exploded. This fire in the fair area is so fierce that it is visible from a long distance. Senior police and administration officials have reached the spot. Also, many fire engines are engaged in extinguishing the fire. At present there is no information about anyone being injured.

The fire started in a tent due to unknown reasons and plumes of smoke were seen emerging from the spot. Fire brigades reached the place upon receiving information, and efforts are underway to extinguish the flames. Further investigations are ongoing to find out the exact reason for the accident.

The fire started near Swastik Dwar and under the railway bridge where the arenas are located. The fire department has sealed the area of ​​Sector 19. Cylinders were still exploding when reports last came in. Many fire department vehicles are trying to control the fire. Due to strong winds, it has become difficult to control the fire.