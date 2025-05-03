ETV Bharat / bharat

FIR Registered Against Sonu Nigam For Remarks Linking Kannada Song Request To Pahalgam Terror Attack

A complaint against Sonu Nigam led to an FIR for allegedly hurting Kannadigas' sentiments by linking a Kannada song request to the Pahalgam terror attack.

Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam.
Bengaluru: A complaint has been filed against renowned Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam at the Avalahalli Police Station, accusing him of making objectionable comments at a music concert recently. Following the complaint, an FIR has been registered against him for allegedly hurting the sentiments of Kannadigas after he linked a request for a Kannada song to the Pahalgam terror attack. The FIR includes charges under Section 153A(1) and Section 295A of the Indian Penal Code.

Based on the complaint lodged by Karnataka Rakshana Vedike city unit president Dharmaraju, the police have registered an FIR against the singer under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including Section 153A(1) (promoting enmity between different groups) and Section 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious or linguistic feelings).

It may be recalled that a music concert was organised on April 25 and 26 at East Point College of Engineering and Technology in Virgo Nagar, Bengaluru. Sonu Nigam, who participated in the event, made objectionable and emotionally provocative statements, the complainant mentioned in the complaint.

"The objectionable statement has caused immense hurt to the sentiments of the Kannadigas. It is likely to incite hatred and violence among various linguistic communities in Karnataka. The video of Sonu Nigam's statement has gone viral, causing widespread outrage among lakhs of Kannadigas across the state," the complaint said.

It is reported in the media that a student at a music event reportedly requested Sonu Nigam to sing a Kannada song. In response, Nigam is seen saying, "Kannada, Kannada, Kannada, this is why such an incident happened in Pahalgam," according to the video, said in complaint.

He referred to the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22. By linking a simple request to sing a Kannada song to a terrorist act, Sonu Nigam has insulted Kannadigas. And linked their cultural pride and linguistic identity to violence and intolerance, the complaint alleged.

Karnataka Rakshana Vedike President Praveen Shetty has condemned Sonu Nigam's statement. He has demanded that Sonu Nigam immediately withdraw the statement and apologise.

