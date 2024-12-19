FIR Registered Against Rahul Gandhi Over Parliament Scuffle; BJP and Congress Trade Blame

New Delhi: An FIR has been registered against Rahul Gandhi in the case of a scuffle on the Parliament premises on Thursday morning. BJP leaders Anurag Thakur and Bansuri Swaraj had lodged a complaint with the police. It may be recalled that Pratap Sarangi, MP from Balasore, Odisha and BJP MP Mukesh Rajput from Farrukhabad were injured in the scuffle.

MP Sarangi had alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi pushed another MP, due to which he fell on himself and suffered serious injuries. When Pratap Sarangi came in front of the media, his head was bleeding. Both were admitted to the hospital. On the other hand, a delegation of Congress MPs, including women MPs reached Sansad Marg police station to complain against the BJP.

On this, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut said, "This is shameful. One of our MPs has also got stitches. The lie they (Congress) have spread about Dr BR Ambedkar or the Constitution has been exposed. Their violence has reached the Parliament of the country today." On the other hand, Shiv Sena MP (UBT) Priyanka Chaturvedi said, "BJP was trying to create some kind of confrontation. There was no confrontation. We have only one question, when will Amit Shah apologize and when will he resign?

After meeting injured BJP MPs Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput, Rajya Sabha MP Dharmashila Gupta said, "Their condition is improving but their BP is still high and they are in pain. I want to tell Rahul Gandhi that insulting the Parliament and jostling with the MPs is extremely wrong and unfortunate."

On the other hand, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "Rahul Gandhi was peacefully entering the Parliament carrying the picture of Dr BR Ambedkar and shouting "Jai Bhim". You can see who stopped him from entering. We have been protesting for so many days. Today when they (BJP MPs) protested, there was jostling and this 'hooliganism' happened. Now, just to save Amit Shah, they have started this conspiracy that Rahul Gandhi pushed someone. Kharge was pushed in front of my eyes. After this, a CPM MP was also pushed. This is all a conspiracy. Their (BJP) real spirit was seen today. I challenge the BJP MPs to raise slogans of 'Jai Bhim'.

Congress MP Digvijay Singh said, "Making false allegations is the character of BJP. They (BJP) have done this 'drama' 'nautanki' to answer what they (BJP) have said about Babasaheb Ambedkar. All this happened due to the confrontational approach of BJP MPs.

Outside Sansad Marg police station, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari said, "The way a Dalit leader was misbehaved with the day before yesterday and today he was pushed - this is all a conspiracy."

Congress MP JB Mather said, "We were taking out a peaceful march from Babasaheb Ambedkar statue to Makar Dwar. We have been protesting peacefully for so many days. Today, a conspiracy was hatched by the ruling party MPs, the way they treated Mallikarjun Kharge, and Priyanka Gandhi is unfortunate. They (BJP MPs) wanted to create an atmosphere there and that is what they did."

On the current health condition of injured BJP MPs Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput, RML Hospital Dr Ajay Shukla said, "Pratap Sarangi and Mukesh Rajput had head injuries. Both have been given medicines. Mukesh Rajput's blood pressure is still high. We are doing our work. Pratap Sarangi is an elderly person and when there is jostling, blood pressure can increase. This can also lead to a heart attack or stroke. We are evaluating the situation."

BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj said, "The attitude is not only indecent but also criminal and that is why we all have come here (to the police station) today and lodged a complaint. It is clearly stated that the security forces repeatedly requested Rahul Gandhi that an alternative route has been made for you, through which you can enter the Parliament in a very peaceful manner, but Rahul Gandhi rejected the request. The police have registered a case."

At the same time, BJP MP Anurag Thakur said, "We have lodged a complaint of assault and provocation against Rahul Gandhi with the Delhi Police. We have mentioned in detail the incident that took place outside Makar Dwar today, where NDA MPs were protesting peacefully. A complaint has been filed under sections 109, 115, 117, 125, 131 and 351. Section 109 is attempt to murder and section 117 is voluntarily causing grievous hurt.

Shiv Sena leader Shaina on the matter NC said, 'Parliament is the temple of democracy. Any act of harassing or misbehaving with women should be condemned. The whole country is watching our democracy, so please handle it carefully.'

Congress leader and former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said, ''Today's events were beyond comprehension and will defame the country in front of the whole world. Preventing MPs from entering Parliament was a conspiracy. This is not possible without a pre-planned conspiracy. This is the first time that both India and NDA factions clashed with each other and security personnel did not intervene. The Speaker should conduct a fair investigation into this matter. The speaker should take responsibility for this matter.

On the matter, Rahul Gandhi said, "Today again they have started a new diversion. We were peacefully going from Ambedkar's statue to Parliament House. BJP MPs did not let us inside."