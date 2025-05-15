ETV Bharat / bharat

FIR Registered Against MP Minister For Remarks Against Col Qureshi; Vijay Shah Apologises Again

Congress workers burn an effigy during a protest against Madhya Pradesh minister and BJP leader Vijay Shah over his controversial remarks on Army officer Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, in Bhopal, ( PTI )

Bhopal/Indore: An FIR was registered against Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah in Indore district on Wednesday night for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, following the orders of the state High Court, an official said.

In a post on X, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said instructions were given to take action against Tribal Welfare Minister Shah following the orders of the HC.

Meanwhile, Shah again apologised for his controversial remarks against the army officer and said that he respects 'sister Sofia' and the army.

The minister apologised after the High Court reprimanded him and ordered to register an FIR against him. After the court order, the demand for the immediate dismissal of Shah from the cabinet intensified.

In a video shared on X, Shah said, "The sentiments of every society have been hurt by my recent statement. For that, I am not only ashamed, sad from the heart, but also apologise."

He described Colonel Sofia as "the sister of the country" and said that she has worked above caste and society while performing her national duty. A police officer said that on the orders of the High Court, an FIR has been registered at the Manpur police station.