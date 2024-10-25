ETV Bharat / bharat

FIR Registered Against Fake ED Officials

ED was informed that the fake ED officers took the victim to bank to withdraw Rs 5 crore from the bank account.

FIR Registered Against Fake ED Officials
Representational image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

New Delhi: A First Information Report has been registered with the Delhi Police on the basis of the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) information regarding the fake ED officials’ raid at Ashoka Avenue in the Chattarpur area of Delhi.

According to ED, it received information that some people posing as ED officers were conducting a fake ED search at Ashoka Avenue, DLF Farms, Chattarpur in Delhi.

It was also informed that the fake ED officers took the victim to a bank in Hauz Kauz of the South Delhi area to withdraw Rs five crore from the bank account of the victim so that the same can be taken away in the name of ED raid.

ED said on its official social media X, “Directorate of Enforcement (ED) received information on October 22 that some people posing as ED officers were conducting a fake ED search at Ashoka Avenue in Delhi. It was also informed that the fake ED officers have taken the victim to the bank in Hauz Kauz to withdraw Rs five crore from the bank account of the victim."

"Information was also passed on to the jurisdictional Delhi Police who also reached the spot immediately and registered an FIR," the central agency said.

On receipt of the information, an ED team was immediately rushed to the bank in the Hauz Kauz area. Information was also passed on to the jurisdictional Delhi Police who also reached the spot immediately and registered an FIR, it added.

New Delhi: A First Information Report has been registered with the Delhi Police on the basis of the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) information regarding the fake ED officials’ raid at Ashoka Avenue in the Chattarpur area of Delhi.

According to ED, it received information that some people posing as ED officers were conducting a fake ED search at Ashoka Avenue, DLF Farms, Chattarpur in Delhi.

It was also informed that the fake ED officers took the victim to a bank in Hauz Kauz of the South Delhi area to withdraw Rs five crore from the bank account of the victim so that the same can be taken away in the name of ED raid.

ED said on its official social media X, “Directorate of Enforcement (ED) received information on October 22 that some people posing as ED officers were conducting a fake ED search at Ashoka Avenue in Delhi. It was also informed that the fake ED officers have taken the victim to the bank in Hauz Kauz to withdraw Rs five crore from the bank account of the victim."

"Information was also passed on to the jurisdictional Delhi Police who also reached the spot immediately and registered an FIR," the central agency said.

On receipt of the information, an ED team was immediately rushed to the bank in the Hauz Kauz area. Information was also passed on to the jurisdictional Delhi Police who also reached the spot immediately and registered an FIR, it added.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

FAKE ED OFFICIALSDELHI POLICEBANK ACCOUNTFIR AGAINST FAKE ED OFFICERSENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive | First Visuals Of Vande Bharat Sleeper Coach

The Yamuna In Delhi – The Urgent Need To Restore A Dying River

Explained: What Happens If Vikash Yadav Is Arrested In India In Pannun Assassination Plot?

Watch | How Premium African Cigars Are Made In Mozambique

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.