FIR Registered Against Fake ED Officials

New Delhi: A First Information Report has been registered with the Delhi Police on the basis of the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) information regarding the fake ED officials’ raid at Ashoka Avenue in the Chattarpur area of Delhi.

According to ED, it received information that some people posing as ED officers were conducting a fake ED search at Ashoka Avenue, DLF Farms, Chattarpur in Delhi.

It was also informed that the fake ED officers took the victim to a bank in Hauz Kauz of the South Delhi area to withdraw Rs five crore from the bank account of the victim so that the same can be taken away in the name of ED raid.

ED said on its official social media X, “Directorate of Enforcement (ED) received information on October 22 that some people posing as ED officers were conducting a fake ED search at Ashoka Avenue in Delhi. It was also informed that the fake ED officers have taken the victim to the bank in Hauz Kauz to withdraw Rs five crore from the bank account of the victim."

"Information was also passed on to the jurisdictional Delhi Police who also reached the spot immediately and registered an FIR," the central agency said.

