FIR Lodged For Posting Misleading Videos On BJP Jharkhand's Social Media Handle

New Delhi: An FIR has been lodged at Ranchi for violation of model code of conduct guidelines and legal provisions against BJP's Jharkhand unit for posting false and misleading videos on the ‘BJP 4 Jharkhand’ social media handle against INDIA bloc leaders, sources said on Monday.

The cybercrime police station Ranchi has also written to social media platforms to remove the objectionable posts under Section 69(A) of the IT Act, the sources said.

The Election Commission received a complaint on Sunday from Congress leader Jairam Ramesh regarding false and misleading videos posted by the ‘BJP 4 Jharkhand’ on its official social media handles.

It was alleged that the video with baseless allegations is unduly influencing the voters and dissuading them from voting for any opposition party in the ongoing assembly elections in Jharkhand.