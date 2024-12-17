ETV Bharat / bharat

FIR Filed After Jharkhand Man Gets Message From Fake Fb Profile Of President

Mantu Soni received a message from a Facebook profile impersonating President Droupadi Murmu asking him to share his WhatsApp number for obtaining a unique code.

The screenshots of the message and fake Facebook profile (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Ranchi: Taking cybercrime to the next level, fraudsters created fake IDs of President Droupadi Murmu to dupe people. In this regard, the Ranchi Police have registered a case followed by an investigation.

A Facebook account, created in the name of President Murmu to cheat people, was brought to the notice of police by a Jharkhand citizen.

SP Chandan Kumar Sinha said an FIR has been registered in the matter and the URL of the fake ID has been obtained from the concerned person. The matter is under investigation.

Mantu Soni, who brought the matter to the notice of Jharkhand and Delhi Police, is a resident of Hazaribagh, Jharkhand. He shared on X that he received a message from a Facebook handle in the name of President Droupadi Murmu along with her image asking, "How are you? I use Facebook very rarely. Please send me your WhatsApp number".

When Soni shared his number an instantaneous reply came asking him to share a code sent from another number to him. It didn't take much time for Soni to realise this was a con as the President can never do such things. He shared the screenshots of the same on X tagging the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Jharkhand Police and other agencies.

Taking instantaneous cognisance of the matter, Jharkhand SSP sought the complete details from Soni, who shared everything with Ranchi Police. Subsequently, a case was registered against unknown cyber criminals and a joint investigation was initiated by the IT cell and cyber crime branch.

