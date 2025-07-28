ETV Bharat / bharat

FIR Against Islamic Cleric For Derogatory Remarks On SP MP Dimple Yadav

Samajwadi MP Dimple Yadav at the Parliament House during the budget session of the Eighteenth Lok Sabha in New Delhi on Friday, April 04, 2025. ( IANS )

Lucknow: Lucknow Police have registered an FIR against Islamic cleric Maulana Sajid Rashidi for allegedly making objectionable, inflammatory, and misogynistic remarks against Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and Lok Sabha MP Dimple Yadav. The remarks were made during his appearance on a television channel and other public platforms. The complaint was filed on Saturday by SP leader Pravesh Yadav, a resident of Vikalp Khand in Gomtinagar, police said late on Sunday.

In his written complaint, Yadav accused the cleric of delivering derogatory and indecent comments on media forums that not only harmed the personal dignity of a woman but also had the potential to incite religious and communal disharmony in society. According to Pravesh Yadav, Maulana Sajid's comments were not just an attack on Dimple Yadav but an insult to all women.

"This has not only hurt the dignity of a woman, but every woman in society is affected by such a comment. Such indecent and anti-women remarks made from a public platform like a TV channel can disrupt social harmony," he stated.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East Zone) Shashank Singh confirmed that an FIR has been registered at Vibhutikhand police station under Sections 79 (outraging modesty of women), 196 (promoting enmity between groups), 299 (outraging religious sentiments), and 352 (intentional insult) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), along with Section 67 of the Information Technology Act. The FIR was registered late on Sunday, and investigations are underway.