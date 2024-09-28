ETV Bharat / bharat

Electoral Bonds: FIR Filed Against Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Former Karnataka BJP Presidents For ‘Extortion’

By ETV Bharat English Team

The complainant, Adarsh ​​Iyer, Co-President of Janadhikar Sangharsa Parishad (JSP), alleges they extorted Rs 8,000 crore from corporates by misusing the Enforcement Directorate. Fearing arrest, CEOs and MDs of big corporations were compelled to invest such humongous amounts through the bonds.

A file photo of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
A file photo of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (ETV Bharat)

Bengaluru (Karnataka): An FIR has been registered against Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and others at the Tilaknagar police station in Bengaluru for allegedly extorting thousands of crores of rupees from corporate companies through the now discontinued electoral bonds. The action has been taken on the orders of the Special Court of People's Representatives.

Adarsh ​​Iyer, Co-President of Janadhikar Sangharsa Parishad (JSP), had filed the complaint seeking a direction to take action against Sitharaman and others. The FIR alleges they had committed an illegal act by extorting Rs 8,000 crore through electoral bonds. The court, which inquired into the matter, instructed the Tilak Nagar Police on Friday to file an FIR.

Cases of criminal conspiracy and extortion have been registered against Sitharaman, former BJP Karnataka presidents Nalin Kumar Kateel, BY Vijayendra and officials of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) among others.

The complainant alleged that using the Enforcement Directorate, the corporate companies of the country were raided and extorted up to Rs 8,000 crore through the electoral bonds. In Karnataka, Kateel is involved in a secret money transfer. Companies were attacked, and CEOs and MDs were arrested by misusing ED for political gains. Fearing arrest, company owners were forced to buy electoral bonds.

"A total of Rs 230.15 crore has been received from the aluminium and copper giants-- MS Square Light and Vedanta-- from April 2019 to August 2022 and November 2023. All the accused have secretly converted about Rs 8,000 crores including Rs 49.5 crores from Aravinda Pharma Company to electoral bonds. Action should be taken against the accused in this regard,'' Iyer mentioned in the complaint.

