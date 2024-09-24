Shimla Constable Dismissal Case: FIR Lodged Against Ex-DGP Sanjay Kundu, 9 Police Officers

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh): An FIR has been registered against 10 police officers including former DGP Sanjay Kundu, two retired police officers and three SPs in a case of the dismissal of a constable in Himachal Pradesh. On the orders of the competent court, IG South Range has directed the Shimla Sadar Police Station to register a case against Kundu and 10 other police officers under Section 3 (1) (P) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Act, SC-ST Act 1989.

This FIR has been registered based on the complaint of Meena Negi, wife of constable Dharm Sukh Negi who was sacked. In her complaint, the woman had accused Kundu and other police officers of harassing her husband. The constable and his wife are residents of tribal district Kinnaur. The dismissal happened during the BJP tenure when Kundu was heading Himachal Police.

The complainant said the senior police officers had misused their position and removed her husband from the job. The police officers first made false and fabricated allegations against her husband and then forcibly humiliated him and removed him from service on July 9, 2020, after conducting a departmental inquiry. Negi has eight years of service left.

Negi’s wife said her husband was ordered to collect a rent of Rs 1.43 lakh without working out for the government accommodation allotted to him by the police headquarters. Apart from this, his gratuity, DCRG and other retirement benefits worth lakhs of rupees have been stopped since 2020. He has been humiliated several times by the ex-DGP and SP, Welfare for vacating the government accommodation. He was served several notices.

The wife had also given information about the atrocities and inhuman treatment of her family by giving an application to the court, former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, Chief Secretary, Home Secretary and SP Shimla. The complainant has alleged that the former DGP and other police officers have inflicted social, financial and mental pain on her husband and family by misusing their position. Due to this, her family has reached the verge of starvation.

Cases have been lodged against former DGP Sanjay Kundu, retired IPS Himanshu Mishra and Arvind Sharda, SP Shalini Agnihotri, Diwakar Dutt Sharma, Anjum Ara Khan, Bhagat Singh Thakur, Pankaj Sharma, Meenakshi and DSP Baldev Sharma. Shimla police have started an investigation.