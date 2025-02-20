ETV Bharat / bharat

Finmin To Meet Heads Of Public Sector Banks On Mar 4, To Review Financial Performance

New Delhi: The finance ministry has called a meeting of heads of public sector banks (PSBs) on March 4 to review financial performance of banks and progress of financial inclusion schemes, among others. The meeting is scheduled to be chaired by Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju.

According to sources, the meeting would also discuss and review the progress of various financial inclusion schemes including PM SVANidhi Schemes. This is going to be the first meeting after presentation of Union Budget 2025-26 in Parliament. PSBs have posted highest-ever net profit of Rs 1.29 lakh crore in the April-December period of the current fiscal year, marking an annual increase of 31.3 per cent.

The performance of PSBs has shown significant improvement on key financial parameters, like record net profit growth, improved asset quality, and build-up of adequate capital buffers, during the period under review.