'Find A Unified Way To Deal With Issues Regarding Delhi Ridge': SC to Centre

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Centre, Delhi government, and the central empowered committee to come up with a unified mechanism to address the issues in connection with the Delhi Ridge.
In February 2023, the apex court had observed that the ridge acts as a lung of the capital, supplying oxygen to the citizens, and it is essential to protect it.
Today, the matter came up before a bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and comprising justices K Vinod Chandran and NV Anjaria. The bench was informed about the multiple committees formed by the Delhi High Court and the apex court to deal with the Delhi Ridge forest.
The bench said, “In so far as the Delhi ridge matter is concerned, we have been monitoring this for the last two years and nothing has happened….”.
The bench made it clear that it is granting a final opportunity to all the stakeholders to meet and find a solution by creating a unified system for seeking sanction to fell trees and other connected issues. The bench suggested that the stakeholders should meet once a week to find a solution, while asking the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and others to decide the issue.
Earlier, the apex court had held the Delhi Development Authority guilty of contempt for wilful disobedience of the court's order banning felling of trees in the ridge area for widening of an approach road for a paramilitary forces' hospital and ordered extensive afforestation.
The ridge is an extension of the Aravalli hill range in Delhi and is a rocky, hilly and forested area. It has been divided into four zones -- south, south-central, central and north -- for administrative reasons. These zones make up a total area of around 7,784 hectare.
