ETV Bharat / bharat

'Find A Unified Way To Deal With Issues Regarding Delhi Ridge': SC to Centre

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Centre, Delhi government, and the central empowered committee to come up with a unified mechanism to address the issues in connection with the Delhi Ridge.

In February 2023, the apex court had observed that the ridge acts as a lung of the capital, supplying oxygen to the citizens, and it is essential to protect it.

Today, the matter came up before a bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and comprising justices K Vinod Chandran and NV Anjaria. The bench was informed about the multiple committees formed by the Delhi High Court and the apex court to deal with the Delhi Ridge forest.

The bench said, “In so far as the Delhi ridge matter is concerned, we have been monitoring this for the last two years and nothing has happened….”.