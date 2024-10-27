ETV Bharat / bharat

Finance Minister Sitharaman Highlights India's Commitment To African Nations

Washington DC: Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman has highlighted India's commitment towards African countries which has been redefined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, particularly in areas such as infrastructure development and healthcare and also urged the G7 and G20 nations to intensify their support.

During her address at the meet on the sidelines of the Annual Meetings 2024, Union Minister Sitharaman highlighted the "deep-rooted partnership between India and Africa, which has been redefined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through 10 guiding principles" that aim to support Africa's growth by focusing on capacity-building, enhancing public services, and addressing climate change, the Ministry of Finance said.

The Finance Minister participated in the G7 African Ministerial Roundtable on Saturday, the Ministry of Finance added. Union Minister Sitharaman stressed the importance of scaling up access to long-term and affordable financing for development.

She called for structural reforms and policy measures to promote domestic resource mobilisation and attract foreign investment which is crucial for building long-term financial resilience and achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The Union Minister particularly highlighted the need for increased support from international financial institutions and underscored the importance of enhancing the lending capacities of Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs) as essential for effectively reaching the SDGs.