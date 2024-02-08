Rajasthan Budget 2024: 70,000 Jobs for Youth, Rs 1,000 Cr for Schools, Colleges, Hospitals

Jaipur (Rajasthan): Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Diya Kumari on Thursday presented the Interim Budget in the Assembly. A full Budget for 2024-25 will be presented in July. Provision of Rs 1,000 crore to establish and upgrade schools, colleges, hospitals and administrative buildings and recruitment to fill 70,000 posts were among the key announcements in Rajasthan's Interim Budget.

Rajasthan Finance Minister Diya Kumari announced 'Mukhyamantri Jal Swavlamban Abhiyan' to create five lakh water harvesting structures in 20,000 villages over the next four years, for which a Rs 11,200 crore provision has been made.

The Finance Minister announced a 'Lado Protsahan Yojana' in which a saving bond of Rs 1 lakh will be issued on the birth of a girl in poor families. The Deputy CM announced a 'Lakhpati Didi Yojana' for the economic empowerment of women. This will benefit five lakh families with an annual income of Rs 1 lakh. She announced that there would be no land tax imposed now. All previous demands will be waived off on payment of 10% of the tax demand.

The Finance Minister said that a provision of Rs 1,500 crore is being made for the development of roads in the state. Diya Kumari said that Jaipur Metro will be expanded. DPR of the new route Sitapura to Vidyadhar Nagar has been approved. At the same time, 500 electric buses will be run in Jodhpur, Kota and Jaipur. Under PM Suryodaya Yojana, solar plants will be installed in five lakh houses in the state. Along with this, one Anganwadi Centre in every block will be made an ideal Anganwadi Centre and Rs 20 crore will be spent on the project.

Diya Kumari said that the Gopal Credit Card Scheme will be launched for farmers and loans will be granted to five lakh cowherds. Under the Gopal Credit Card Scheme, an interest-free short-term loan of up to Rs 1 lakh and a loan for five lakh Gopalak families in the first phase has been announced. Graduate free education has been announced for students belonging to low-income group families, small/marginal/bataidar farmers/ farm labourers.

She also announced the Mission Olympics 2028 under which world-class sports facilities will be provided to 50 talented youths, a Centre of Excellence for Sports has been announced in Jaipur with a provision of Rs 100 crore. 'Chief Minister Chiranjeevi Yojana' has now been renamed as 'Chief Minister Ayushman Arogya Yojana'. This scheme will also include daycare treatment for cancer. From next year, 25 advanced life support ambulances will be made available to save lives in accidents on the highway.

Furthermore, employees will be given additional opportunities for promotion. Pension-related approvals will be given on the day of their retirement only. Life certificates will be issued online to pensioners sitting at home. From next year, the honorarium of Asha associates, Anganwadi workers, Asha assistants and Panchayati Raj employees will be increased by 10 per cent.

Special announcements were made regarding religious places and tourist places. Rs 300 crore will be spent on facilities and development works at major religious places. A provision of Rs 100 crore has been made in this budget by including the places related to the life of Maharana Pratap in the Maharana Pratap Tourist Circuit.​

The Finance Minister also announced the 'Chief Minister Vishwakarma Pension Scheme' for labourers and street vendors. Furthermore, a Rajasthan Agriculture Fund of Rs 2,000 crore will be created for the agriculture sector. In all, 20,000 farm ponds, vermicomposts, food parks and horticulture hubs will be built for 5,000 farmers. In all, 500 customer hiring centres will be built and farmers will be given free seed kits of millets.

During her speech, Kumari accused the former government of financial mismanagement, corruption and lack of vision and held it responsible for the financial burden on the state and electricity companies. The remarks triggered a ruckus in the House following which Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma requested members to listen to the Budget speech "by a woman Finance Minister".

Leader of the opposition Tikaram Jully said there is no objection over the presentation of a vote on account by a woman minister, but said it was inappropriate to make political allegations in it and should stick to the Budget speech.

Meanwhile, every year, the Budget was announced by the Chief Minister in Rajasthan, however, this year, the Finance Minister of the state presented the Budget. Speaking to the reporters, Finance Minister Diya Kumari thanked the Chief Minister for allowing her to present the Budget. (With Agency Inputs)

