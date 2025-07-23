ETV Bharat / bharat

Finalise And Notify Draft Regional Plan 2041 For Delhi-NCR At Earliest: Parl Panel To Centre

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: Against the backdrop of a crucial meeting over Delhi Master Plan-2041, a Parliamentary committee has asked the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) to finalise and notify draft Regional Plan 2041 for Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) at the earliest.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee report on Urban Affairs has also asked the National Capital Region Planning Board (NCRPB) to expeditiously prepare and finalise the various functional plans, including the transport plan for the NCR region.

The committee observed that considerable rise in population of Delhi and its adjoining areas resulted in problems of land, housing, transportation, pollution etc. and necessitated planning of Delhi in the regional context.

The committee chaired by Lok Sabha MP Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy in its report titled 'Regional Rapid Transit System and Role of NCRTC' has noted that NCRPB prepared a Regional Plan with the perspective year 2021 for the NCR was notified on 17.09.2005.

"The committee further notes that the period of the said regional plan has been completed in the year 2021. However, the draft Regional Plan 2041 is yet to be approved, and till the final approval of Regional Plan 2041, the current Regional plan will remain valid. Further, advance preliminary work for the preparation of various functional plans, including transport will be finalised once the Regional Plan-2041 is approved," the committee noted.

The committee is of the view that meticulous and advance planning is required for timely and appropriate intervention by the urban developmental agencies in addressing the issues arising out of rapid urbanisation and bridge the infrastructural gaps important for making the urban sprawl sustainable and economically viable especially for mega cities that are growth engines of our country.

The Committee also feels that an advanced transportation plan is all the more important because of its multiplier effect on the economy.

Expansion Of Urban Areas

According to Census 2011, decadal growth of urban population was higher than the rural population, with 31.2 per cent of the population living in urban areas. "There has been a dramatic increase in the number of large cities. As many as 53 cities in India had a million plus population. The study of the trends of urbanization in India also reveal that the concentration of urban population in million plus cities have increased significantly from about one fourth in the 1970s to 1980s to more than two fifths in the 2000s," the committee said.

"Among the metropolitan cities, six cities that have a population of more than five million, namely Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Bengaluru constitute around one fifth of the total urban population," it said.

These urban centers due to better infrastructure in terms of education, health, transportation, entertainment etc. act as magnets attracting people, capital and technology towards itself and have become engines of economic growth in the country providing opportunities of trade, employment, research, innovation etc.

The Crisis

As the density of population in metropolitan cities have increased significantly over the years, it has spilled over to adjoining areas as a natural consequence. The peripheral areas adjoining the main city are comparatively growing faster than many million plus cities.