Finalise And Notify Draft Regional Plan 2041 For Delhi-NCR At Earliest: Parl Panel To Centre

By Gautam Debroy
New Delhi: Against the backdrop of a crucial meeting over Delhi Master Plan-2041, a Parliamentary committee has asked the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) to finalise and notify draft Regional Plan 2041 for Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) at the earliest.
The Parliamentary Standing Committee report on Urban Affairs has also asked the National Capital Region Planning Board (NCRPB) to expeditiously prepare and finalise the various functional plans, including the transport plan for the NCR region.
The committee observed that considerable rise in population of Delhi and its adjoining areas resulted in problems of land, housing, transportation, pollution etc. and necessitated planning of Delhi in the regional context.
The committee chaired by Lok Sabha MP Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy in its report titled 'Regional Rapid Transit System and Role of NCRTC' has noted that NCRPB prepared a Regional Plan with the perspective year 2021 for the NCR was notified on 17.09.2005.
"The committee further notes that the period of the said regional plan has been completed in the year 2021. However, the draft Regional Plan 2041 is yet to be approved, and till the final approval of Regional Plan 2041, the current Regional plan will remain valid. Further, advance preliminary work for the preparation of various functional plans, including transport will be finalised once the Regional Plan-2041 is approved," the committee noted.
The committee is of the view that meticulous and advance planning is required for timely and appropriate intervention by the urban developmental agencies in addressing the issues arising out of rapid urbanisation and bridge the infrastructural gaps important for making the urban sprawl sustainable and economically viable especially for mega cities that are growth engines of our country.
The Committee also feels that an advanced transportation plan is all the more important because of its multiplier effect on the economy.
Expansion Of Urban Areas
According to Census 2011, decadal growth of urban population was higher than the rural population, with 31.2 per cent of the population living in urban areas. "There has been a dramatic increase in the number of large cities. As many as 53 cities in India had a million plus population. The study of the trends of urbanization in India also reveal that the concentration of urban population in million plus cities have increased significantly from about one fourth in the 1970s to 1980s to more than two fifths in the 2000s," the committee said.
"Among the metropolitan cities, six cities that have a population of more than five million, namely Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Bengaluru constitute around one fifth of the total urban population," it said.
These urban centers due to better infrastructure in terms of education, health, transportation, entertainment etc. act as magnets attracting people, capital and technology towards itself and have become engines of economic growth in the country providing opportunities of trade, employment, research, innovation etc.
The Crisis
As the density of population in metropolitan cities have increased significantly over the years, it has spilled over to adjoining areas as a natural consequence. The peripheral areas adjoining the main city are comparatively growing faster than many million plus cities.
The nature of migration in big metropolitan cities seems to have changed which need to be assessed in conjunction with the surrounding areas.
With limited availability of land and rapid influx of population, these cities have swollen with people leading to dense and compact settlements leading to heavy traffic congestion, environmental pollution, increasing GreenHouse Gas emissions from the transport sector, increasing road accidents, an exploding growth in the number of private vehicles, lack of space, parking space problems, crowding, housing shortage, slums etc.
Delhi Master Plan-2041
The Delhi Master Plan-2041, submitted to the Centre in April 2023, is still awaiting a nod from the urban affairs ministry.
Sources told ETV Bharat that the draft master plan needs several improvements before it gets the Centre's nod. Following suggestions from the Centre, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has recently directed departments such as the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to submit detailed suggestions for improving the plan.
The suggestion includes better planning for using the earmarked land for industrial and other purposes, an official said.
"Departments have been asked to explain their proposals and justify them with specific reasoning so the government can evaluate the suggestions and act accordingly," the official added.
The Master Plan 2041 is designed with a 20-year perspective and serves as a comprehensive framework to guide the city’s planned and structured development. The master plan focuses on the regeneration of old areas, including unauthorised colonies, urbanised villages, allowing mixed-use development, providing affordable rental housing and small format housing, promoting walkability and non-motorised transport, development of green-blue (green spaces and waterfronts) infrastructure among others.
Renowned urban affairs expert and Coordinator of the Centre for Urban Studies at the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA) Professor KK Pandey told ETV Bharat that implementation of the Delhi Master Plan is the need of the hour.
"The previous master plan is already expired in 2021. Presently, Delhi and NCR has been witnessed a big change like increase in population, congested urban transportation etc. So, the authorities should submit the improved master plan to the centre at the earliest so that it can be notified," said Pandey.
Viksit Bharat by 2047
The Parliamentary Committee on Urban Affairs is also of the view that fulfillment of the ambitious goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047 will be closely linked with the efficiency of the transport system moving people and goods for various socio-economic activities.
"Modern transportation solution like the Regional Rapid Transport System (RRTS) is the need of the hour so as to enable people to live in sub-urban areas adjoining these big cities while remaining connected to modern healthcare, educational, research, entertainment facilities and opportunities of trade and employment thus increasing their productivity and ensure their social and mental well being," the committee said.
