Final Hearing Of Ajmer Dargah Dispute On July 19

Ajmer: The last hearing in the Ajmer Dargah dispute case will be heard by the civil court on July 19, when both parties will submit their concluding replies. During Saturday's hearing, the court also said it will decide upon the maintainability of the petition by Vishnu Gupta claiming the presence of a Shiva temple on the dargah premises.

Plaintiff Yogendra Ojha said, "There was a hearing in the civil court on the case of Sankat Mochan Mahadev Temple and Ajmer Dargah. An application was filed by the defendant, the Indian Minority Department and Dargah Committee, in which it was cited that the defendant has not made the Government of India a party to the case. The reply to this petition has been given by the plaintiff, Vishnu Gupta. If the Minority Department and Archaeology Departments are under the Government of India, then there is no need to make the Centre a separate respondent. The Government of India has also formed different departments to divide its work, and each department performs the work assigned to it. As the government departments are already parties to this case, the petitioner's demand to include the Centre is untenable. Therefore, the plaintiff has asked the court to dismiss the petition."

Ojha further said that an application was filed by the Dargah committee earlier to dismiss the case, to which the plaintiff has already replied. It has also been cited by the respondent that the state government was served an advance notice, which has already been complied with.

"It was cited in the petition by the defendant that what are the benefits of the plaintiff associated with the case. On this, the plaintiff replied that before the present dargah, there was a temple of Lord Sankat Mochan Shiva built by the ancestors of Emperor Prithviraj Chauhan. The final debate on the petition and reply filed by the plaintiff and the defendant is to be held in the next hearing. After this, the court will decide on the maintainability of the defendant's plea," he added.

Gupta said, "The court heard the case on the claim of having a Shiva temple in the dargah. Earlier, the defendant had objected to the suit, to which I had submitted a reply. The petition filed by the Dargah Committee should be rejected. The court should also reject the petition filed by the Archaeological Survey of India. I am confident that the court will reject both petitions of the defendant. The court has scheduled the next hearing for July 19. I am hopeful that the truth of Ajmer Dargah will come out in front of the world."