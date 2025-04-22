ETV Bharat / bharat

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap Booked For Remarks On Brahmins

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap was booked by Raipur Police on the charge of promoting enmity between different groups over his remarks on Brahmins.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap was booked by Raipur Police on the charge of promoting enmity between different groups over his remarks on Brahmins.
File Photo: Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 22, 2025 at 6:17 PM IST

Raipur: An FIR was registered against filmmaker Anurag Kashyap by Raipur Police on the charge of promoting enmity between different groups over his purported remarks on Brahmins, an official said on Tuesday.

The case was registered at City Kotwali police station on Monday late night based on a complaint lodged by Raipur-based Pandit Neelkanth Tripathi, national vice president and Chhattisgarh in charge of Rashtriya Brahman Mahasangh (Bharat), the official said.

Recently, Kashyap made casteist remarks against the Brahmin community on his social media platform, which is extremely insulting and ill-intentioned. The remark has hurt the sentiments of the Brahmin community and posed a threat to social harmony, the official said quoting the complaint.

Kashyap was booked under sections 196 (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc) and 302 (Uttering words, etc., with deliberate intent to wound religious feelings of any person) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), he said, adding that further probe is underway.

Kashyap on Tuesday apologised for his remark, saying he crossed a boundary by using "abusive language" while replying to someone in anger. (With PTI Inputs)

