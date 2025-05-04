ETV Bharat / bharat

Film Scenes Catapult Forgotten Church To Prime Tourist Destination

Idukki: Films are known to play an important role in Indian social set up. Quite often they have given an identity to places that have featured in them and in the process reviving dilapidated and forgotten places and landmarks. These revived structures or places have often been transformed into major tourist attractions drawing visitors from far off places.

One such story is that of a forgotten church nestled in the tea plantations of Upputhara panchayat that has turned into a prominent tourist spot after featuring in the Malayalam blockbuster ‘Lucifer’.

The church, popularly known as the ‘Dracula Church’ has gained fame not only for its cinematic appeal but also for its fascinating historical background.

The structure had also shot into the limelight after a key scene of the film ‘Empuraan’ was shot there. The scene showed actors Mohanlal as Stephen Nedumpalli and Manju Warrier as Priyadarshini in a serious conversation.

In ‘Lucifer’, the church was shown as a dilapidated building teetering on the edge of collapse. It was an artistic choice.

Following the shoot, the church was renovated by the production company Aashirvad Cinemas at a cost of Rs 8 lakh. Its roof was completely rebuilt. This effort has restored the church to a stable condition while retaining the mystique that made it famous on screen.