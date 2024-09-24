Film Director Mohan G Arrested for Controversial Comments on Palani Temple Panchamirtham

Chennai: Film director Mohan G has been arrested at his home in Chennai by Trichy cyber crime police. The district SP, Varun Kumar, stated that Mohan was taken into custody for making defamatory remarks about Panchamirtham, a sacred offering, and will be brought to Trichy.

According to a press release from the Trichy District Police, a complaint was filed by Kaviarasu, the manager of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department at Samayapuram Mariamman temple. The complaint alleges that Mohan's interview, published on a private YouTube channel, contained statements that could harm religious harmony.

In the interview, Mohan reportedly made false claims about impotence pills being used in the panchamirtham offered to devotees at the Palani temple. This follows earlier controversies surrounding claims that cow fat and fish oil were included in the Prasad laddu at the Tirupati Tirumala Devasthanam, raising concerns about potential community unrest.

BJP State Secretary Ashwathmaman criticized the arrest on social media, stating that since the DMK came to power, arrests of dissenters have become common. He accused the police of failing to tackle more serious issues like drug smuggling and focusing instead on oppressing free speech.

Dr Ramadoss, founder of PMK, also spoke out against Mohan's arrest, claiming it was made with a lack of understanding. He argued that Mohan's statements were in the public interest and that arresting him was unjust. Ramadoss called for immediate release of Mohan.

