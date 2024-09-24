ETV Bharat / bharat

Film Director Mohan G Arrested for Controversial Comments on Palani Temple Panchamirtham

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Film director Mohan G has been arrested at his home in Chennai by the Trichy cyber crime police. District SP Varun Kumar announced that Mohan is in custody for making defamatory remarks about Panchamirtham, a sacred offering. He will be brought to Trichy for further proceedings.

Chennai: Film director Mohan G has been arrested at his home in Chennai by Trichy cyber crime police. The district SP, Varun Kumar, stated that Mohan was taken into custody for making defamatory remarks about Panchamirtham, a sacred offering, and will be brought to Trichy.

According to a press release from the Trichy District Police, a complaint was filed by Kaviarasu, the manager of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department at Samayapuram Mariamman temple. The complaint alleges that Mohan's interview, published on a private YouTube channel, contained statements that could harm religious harmony.

In the interview, Mohan reportedly made false claims about impotence pills being used in the panchamirtham offered to devotees at the Palani temple. This follows earlier controversies surrounding claims that cow fat and fish oil were included in the Prasad laddu at the Tirupati Tirumala Devasthanam, raising concerns about potential community unrest.

BJP State Secretary Ashwathmaman criticized the arrest on social media, stating that since the DMK came to power, arrests of dissenters have become common. He accused the police of failing to tackle more serious issues like drug smuggling and focusing instead on oppressing free speech.

Dr Ramadoss, founder of PMK, also spoke out against Mohan's arrest, claiming it was made with a lack of understanding. He argued that Mohan's statements were in the public interest and that arresting him was unjust. Ramadoss called for immediate release of Mohan.

Read more: Tirupati Laddu Row: Centre Issues Notice To Tamil Nadu's AR Dairy For Contravening FSSAI Standards

Read more: Tirupati Laddu Row: Centre Issues Notice To Tamil Nadu's AR Dairy For Contravening FSSAI Standards

Candela’s Electric Hydrofoil Boats Set New Record With International Voyage, Aim Zero-Emission Sea Travel

Comment | Himachal Scrapping Pension Of Disqualified MLAs A Good Start

Top 5 Fragrances To Cheer Up Your Mood And Reduce Anxiety

Tamil Nadu : Theni Village Welcomes Chinese Bride In Traditional Tamil Wedding

