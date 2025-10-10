ETV Bharat / bharat

Filing of Nomination Papers For First Phase Of Bihar Polls Begins

Patna: Filing of nomination papers began on Friday for the elections to 121 seats in the first phase of the Bihar assembly polls, officials said. The first round of the elections will be held on November 6.

Candidates can file their nomination papers til October 17, and the scrutiny of such documents will be held on the next day, according to a notification.

The last date for withdrawal of nominations is October 20 for the first phase of the assembly polls.

Patna, Darbhanga, Madhepura, Saharsa, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, Siwan, Saran, Vaishali, Samastipur, Begusarai, Lakhisarai, Munger, Sheikhpura, Nalanda, Buxar, and Bhojpur districts will go for polls in the first phase.

The second and final phase of the poll will take place on November 11 in 122 assembly seats. The counting of votes will take place on November 14.

The ruling NDA and the opposition INDIA bloc have not declared their list of candidates so far. Constituents of the NDA and the INDIA bloc are grappling with differences over seat-sharing, with smaller allies in both camps jostling for more seats.

However, Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj party declared a list of 51 candidates on Thursday. Amid growing unease in the ruling NDA over the seat sharing, senior BJP leader and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan reached Patna on Friday and will hold meetings with senior party leaders.

Sources in the BJP said that the seat-sharing arrangements within the NDA will be finalised in a day or two, and the party will release its first list of candidates soon after that. The JD(U), another alliance partner of the NDA, is also expected to announce its list of candidates very soon, party sources said.