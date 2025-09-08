ETV Bharat / bharat

'File Response In Three Weeks…’: SC To Centre On PIL Alleging Arunachal CM Gave Govt Contracts To Kin

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the central government to file its response within three weeks on a plea alleging Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu awarded contracts to his family members. The petitioners’ have alleged that Arunachal Pradesh is being run by the chief minister like his private limited company.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench comprising justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta. The bench was hearing a plea filed by NGOs Save Mon Region Federation and Voluntary Arunachal Senaa alleging all government contracts in the state were being awarded to the CM's close family members. The apex court state government has already filed an affidavit and added, "However, the Union of India prays for and is granted three weeks and no more time to file an affidavit." The matter has been scheduled for hearing after three weeks.

During the hearing, advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing the petitioner, pointed out that in terms of a March, 2025 order, passed by the apex court, the state government has filed an affidavit. The bench was informed that the state government has given details of the contracts, but the Union, which is the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Finance has not provided the details. Bhushan cited the March order which reads, "The Union of India, that is, the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Finance, shall also file detailed affidavits".

Bhushan vehemently argued before the bench that Arunachal Pradesh is being run by the chief minister like his private limited company and state's affidavit talked about hundreds of contracts being awarded. Bhushan’s arguments were strongly opposed by the counsel representing the Arunachal Pradesh government.

The state’s counsel contended that the petitioner is taking out skeletons out of the cupboard when none exists and the petition before the apex court was a "sponsored litigation".

Bhushan said the Union has not filed the affidavit so far. Bhushan stressed that the Union should file its response to the affidavit filed by the state, as well as the report of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG).