Delhi's LG Office Accuses Bharadwaj of Holding Up Drain Desilting Plan, Minister Refutes Claims

New Delhi: A file on a proposed comprehensive plan for desilting of drains in the city, prepared by a three-member committee comprising the MCD commissioner and others has been pending with Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj for months, official sources claimed on Monday.

However, Irrigation and Flood Control Minister Bharadwaj claimed that the file was approved on April 29 this year and will be implemented post-monsoon.

Earlier in the day, Bharadwaj in a press conference hit out at the Delhi Chief Secretary and other IAS officers claiming they did not pay attention to the desilting of drains even as he raised the issue in his official correspondence since February this year.

The sources at the LG office, on the other hand, said that the file which included a proposal on the management of 18 main drains under a unified authority was pending with the minister since August 2023.

The fresh spat between the AAP ministers and bureaucrats in the Delhi administration came amid a blame game over the death of three IAS aspirants after the flooding of a basement in a coaching centre on Saturday. Encroachment on storm drains has been cited as one of the reasons for the incident.

A workshop of different departments of the Delhi government was held in July 2023 by the Chief Secretary. Based on its deliberation, the three-member committee comprising the MCD commissioner, PWD principal secretary and Delhi Jal Board (DJB) CEO was formed that came up with a comprehensive proposal on August 7, 2023.

The proposed plan included consolidation of drainage management of 18 drains flowing into Yamuna under one authority for de-silting and maintenance and a master drainage plan for Delhi by the DJB, LG office sources said.

This proposal was put up with the joint signature of all three officers to the Chief Secretary on August 8, 2023. Afterwards, the proposal was sent to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Bharadwaj on August 21, 2023, they said. After five months, the minister sent the file back to the Principal Secretary (Irrigation and Flood Control) asking for a meeting of all stakeholders and demanding a presentation, they said.