"File a Proper Statement", SC to Tejashwi Yadav on Withdrawal of His Gujarati Thugs Remark

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday told the RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav to file a “proper statement”, in connection with withdrawal of his alleged remark that “only Gujaratis can be thugs”. A bench of justices AS Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan said the court will grant one week to the RJD leader to file a new statement after noting the complainant’s objection in connection with his earlier affidavit.

“We grant time of one week to the petitioner to file a proper statement,” said the bench. The apex court has scheduled the matter for further hearing on February 5. Earlier this month, Yadav had filed an affidavit in the apex court withdrawing his alleged “Gujarati thugs” remark.

The apex court’s order came on a plea filed by Yadav seeking transfer of the criminal defamation complaint pending against him in an Ahmedabad court over his alleged “only Gujaratis can be thugs” remark to a place outside the state. On January 22, the Supreme Court asked why the prosecution of the RJD leader, continued when he had withdrawn the statement, while adjourning till the January 29 hearing on Yadav’s petition seeking the transfer of the criminal defamation complaint pending against him.

The apex court had earlier stayed the proceedings in the criminal defamation complaint and issued notice to the Gujarat resident, Haresh Mehta, a local businessman and activist, who has filed it. In August last year, a Gujarat court conducted a preliminary enquiry against Yadav under Section 202 of the Code of Criminal Procedure and found sufficient grounds to summon him on the complaint filed by Mehta.

Mehta claimed that Yadav, while talking to the media in Patna in March last year, had said, “Only Gujaratis can be thugs in the present situation, and their fraud will be forgiven.” “Who will be responsible if they run away with the money belonging to the LIC or banks?” the RJD leader had allegedly asked.