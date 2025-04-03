ETV Bharat / bharat

Fighter Jet Crash In Jamnagar: IAF Orders Court Of Inquiry

A Jaguar fighter jet of the Indian Air Force (IAF) crashed during a training mission near Jamnagar Air Force Station, in Jamnagar on Wednesday ( ANI )

Ahmedabad: The Indian Air Force has ordered an inquiry into a Jaguar fighter jet crash at a village near Jamnagar IAF station in Gujarat in which one of the pilots was killed and another suffered injuries.

In a statement on Thursday morning, the IAF said the pilots, who were on a night mission, experienced a "technical malfunction" in the aircraft before the crash on Wednesday night.

"An IAF Jaguar two seater aircraft airborne from Jamnagar airfield crashed during a night mission. The pilots faced a technical malfunction and initiated ejection, avoiding harm to the airfield and local population," the statement said.

"Unfortunately, one pilot succumbed to his injuries, while the other is receiving medical treatment at a hospital in Jamnagar. The IAF deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident," it added.