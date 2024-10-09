Exclusive | Fight With New Delhi Won't Be In Interest Of People Of Jammu And Kashmir: Omar Abdullah

Srinagar: National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah, who won Assembly elections from two constituencies of Budgam and Ganderbal, is set to become the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir after his party bagged a landslide majority in the elections held in a Union Territory after a decade.

In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, Omar Abdullah talks about the new government being formed by next Monday and the accommodation of Jammu districts which elected 29 legislators of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The NC and Congress alliance won 48 seats, mostly from the Muslim-populated districts of the Valley and Pirpanjal districts of Rajouri and Poonch.

Here are the excerpts of the interview:

ETB: Difference between a 2009 Chief Minister and the Chief Minister of 2024?

Omar: In 2009, we were a state, in 2024 we are a Union Territory. Ladakh was part of the state. There are many differences.

ETB: Truncated powers of UT government?

Omar: It is not the ideal government, but it is not without its powers. There are large parts of the State List powers that are vested with Jammu and Kashmir, but more importantly, this is a temporary phase. The honourable Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) and other senior leaders of the country said that Jammu and Kashmir will be given statehood. So, we hope that happens at the earliest.

ETB: Relations with an "antagonistic" Centre?

Omar: Why are we assuming there is going to be an antagonistic government? Let's see and hope it is not. Let me be clear that there will be no antagonism from Jammu and Kashmir, and I hope that same is reciprocated from Delhi. We are not looking for a fight; I don't believe a fight is in the interest of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. They have not voted for a fight; they voted for their problems to be resolved, (and) their problems will not be resolved in an antagonistic atmosphere.

ETB: Representation of Jammu districts?

Omar: How can you say that they are not a part of the government? This government is not just for the people who voted for it. This government is for everybody. A 140 crore people didn't vote for Prime Minister Modi but he is the Prime Minister of India. So, 1.4 crore people may not have voted for this alliance in Jammu and Kashmir but this government is for everyone in Jammu and Kashmir. By that logic, this government will not be the government of 70 per cent people of Srinagar because only 30 per cent voted. Those 70 per cent will have a voice in the government.

ETB: Your government will accommodate people from the Jammu region in the Cabinet?

Omar: Jammu will have a voice in this government. What sort of a voice it has, how it is represented, I think you should leave it to the Chief Minister who will decide. But Jammu will not be ignored.

ETB: When will the Chief Minister and his Cabinet take the oath?

Omar: The National Conference legislative party meeting is tomorrow. I am not sure when the alliance will formalise its leader, but I hope it is in the next day or so. I would like that the government is formed by the beginning of next week. Insha Allah, if it was left to me, it will be by Sunday or Monday.

ETB: Statehood during your tenure?

Omar: I would like that the statehood is restored with (in) the first few months (of the government formation). Six months is a long time, the statehood should come at the earliest. And I say this because nowhere did the honourable Prime Minister say that the statehood will be given only to a BJP government or to the government of which BJP would be a part. BJP said it time and again three steps- delimitation, elections and statehood. Two steps are done, now statehood.

ETB: Do you expect a smooth government?

Omar: You cannot compare Delhi and Kashmir. Delhi was never a state; it is a hybrid model, Delhi is also the union capital. Jammu and Kashmir is not a capital; we were a state. We have been promised statehood. We have our unique position. And let's see how it goes.