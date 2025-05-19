Girl Dies After Tree Falls On Tent As Fierce Winds Trigger Widespread Damages In Kashmir

Srinagar: A girl died after Kashmir was battered by powerful windstorm spurring havoc and widespread damages to properties and public infrastructure, blocking roads and snapping electricity on Monday. Due to strong winds, an Alpine tree fell on the makeshift tent of a tribal family in the forested south Kashmir's Shopian village, resulting in the death of a girl.
She was identified as Soby Riyaz from Keller Forests of Shopian. The girl died on the spot. Her father Riyaz Ahmad was also injured in the incident.
Powerful winds swept through Kashmir spurring widespread damages to properties, electricity and blocking several roads. Initial reports of damages to infrastructure were received from many places in the region after the meteorological centre in Srinagar warned of thunderstorms with strong winds late last night.
The weather centre issued the alert predicting cloudy weather with a spell of rain and thundershower with strong gusty winds (40-60 KMPH) across Kashmir and parts of Jammu.
The winds triggered panic and fear with many residents saying they stayed awake till late night. "We panicked due to the thuds of flying objects and shattering of windowpanes,” said Nazir Ahmad in Srinagar. “The darkness due to the snapping of electricity further worried us," he added.
Several areas reported power outages after the windstorm caused damages to electricity infrastructure including wires and poles. Early morning, residents from multiple districts posted photos on social media platforms like WhatsApp and Facebook showing damage to residential properties, orchards and public infrastructure.
A farmer in Pulwama showed damages to his high-density apple orchard with trees bent. The strong winds blew off rooftops uprooted trees in many places and left roads many roads blocked. Also, the streets were strewn with litter and damaged items in the morning.
A few metres away from Kashmir’s tertiary Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital in Srinagar, only a single tube of the two-lane road was through as a large structure of fallen rooftop had blocked the road. Many residents alerted people in WhatsApp groups about the blockade of roads to prevent them from facing inconvenience.
The officials were yet to assess the losses with an official from the power development department saying they have started work on restoration of power. The severe windstorm followed the hottest day of the season at 32 degrees Celsius in Srinagar.