Girl Dies After Tree Falls On Tent As Fierce Winds Trigger Widespread Damages In Kashmir

Srinagar: A girl died after Kashmir was battered by powerful windstorm spurring havoc and widespread damages to properties and public infrastructure, blocking roads and snapping electricity on Monday. Due to strong winds, an Alpine tree fell on the makeshift tent of a tribal family in the forested south Kashmir's Shopian village, resulting in the death of a girl.

She was identified as Soby Riyaz from Keller Forests of Shopian. The girl died on the spot. Her father Riyaz Ahmad was also injured in the incident.

Powerful winds swept through Kashmir spurring widespread damages to properties, electricity and blocking several roads. Initial reports of damages to infrastructure were received from many places in the region after the meteorological centre in Srinagar warned of thunderstorms with strong winds late last night.

The weather centre issued the alert predicting cloudy weather with a spell of rain and thundershower with strong gusty winds (40-60 KMPH) across Kashmir and parts of Jammu.

The winds triggered panic and fear with many residents saying they stayed awake till late night. "We panicked due to the thuds of flying objects and shattering of windowpanes,” said Nazir Ahmad in Srinagar. “The darkness due to the snapping of electricity further worried us," he added.