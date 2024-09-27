Gujarat: Fierce Exchange Between Owaisi And Sanghavi In Waqf JPC Meeting

Ahmedabad (Gujarat): The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JCP) formed to seek suggestions on the Waqf Amendment Bill visited Ahmedabad on Friday and held meetings with the Gujarat Waqf Board and state government officials.

The panel members arrived at the capital city’s Taj Skyline this morning and held several meetings, with officials and leaders of various parties presenting their views and reservations through presentations and memoranda.

The JPC began its tour on Thursday of various states, including Maharashtra, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka. It will conclude the consultation trip on October 1.

Verbal Fight In Meeting

According to sources, there was a fierce exchange between the panel member All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Minister of State for Home Affairs, Harsh Sanghvi, during the JPC meeting in Ahmedabad.

However, Sanghavi declined to comment on the verbal exchange, saying, "All suggestions related to reforms in the interest of every citizen have been provided to the JPC committee. While I cannot disclose the specific discussions of the JPC, I have fulfilled my duty to address the issues concerning the welfare of the citizens. The complete information regarding the suggestions will be provided to all media as per the JPC committee rules.”

The JPC is scheduled to hold meetings in Hyderabad, Chennai, and Bengaluru in the coming days.

Parliamentary Committee

On August 8, 2024, the Waqf Amendment Bill was introduced in the Lok Sabha to amend the Waqf Rules. However, some opposition leaders protested that the bill was introduced without discussion. Lanter, the JPC of 31 MPs was formed on the inevitability of the Waqf Amendment Bill.