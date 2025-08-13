FICN Entering India Via Pakistan-Nepal-Bangladesh: Intel

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: An Investigation conducted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has revealed that a massive racket connecting Pakistan-Nepal-Bangladesh is working to pump Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) to destabilise the Indian economy.

Ironically, state actors in Pakistan are also believed to be directly involved with this racket.

Quoting interrogation reports of a few arrested terrorists and smugglers, a senior official from India’s security establishment said that State actors in Pakistan (Inter-Service Intelligence) have instructed several Pakistani terrorist organisations to get involved in FICN business to procure arms and ammunition.

According to the official, the strong actions taken by Indian security agencies against drug smuggling from across the border have compelled the forces inimical to India’s security to intensify the FICN racket.

“Several terrorist organisations in Pakistan and Bangladesh, along with anti-national organisations based in Nepal, are jointly working to flourish the FICN racket,” the official said.

As far as Bangladesh is concerned, according to the official, several radical terror outfits are involved with smugglers through middlemen to run the FICN smuggling racket.

It is worth mentioning that NIA has been made the nodal agency for the investigation of high-quality FICN cases in India.

In fact, a Terror Funding and Fake Currency (TFFC) cell has been constituted in the NIA to conduct a focused investigation of terror funding and fake currency cases.

Recovery Of FICN Along The India-Bangladesh Border

In June this year, the South Bengal Frontier of Border Security Force (BSF) foiled a major smuggling attempt along the India-Bangladesh International Border in West Bengal's Malda district, recovering fake Indian currency worth Rs 5 lakh.

Several packets containing FICN were recovered by the border patrolling force. The packet contained 1,000 counterfeit Rs 500 notes, amounting to a total face value of Rs 5,00,000.

The Modus Operandi

Smugglers used to push FICN into Indian territory. In that particular case of June 12, a BSF patrolling team noticed suspicious movement of three smugglers on the Bangladesh side. The smugglers approached the fence, threw a packet across into Indian territory, and quickly retreated. The BSF jawans rushed to the location and informed nearby jawans and senior officers. Their swift response prevented any attempt by accomplices on the Indian side to retrieve the packet. During the search, the packet was recovered and, upon opening, was found to contain 1,000 counterfeit Rs 500 notes, amounting to a total face value of Rs 5,00,000.

NIA Files Chargesheet

On Tuesday, NIA filed a supplementary chargesheet against four accused in the 2024 Champaran (Bihar) fake currency seizure case involving a syndicate with linkages in Pakistan and Nepal.

The accused Md Nazar Saddam, Md Waris, Md Zakir Hushain, and Muzaffar Ahmad Wani alias Sarfaraz have been chargesheeted under relevant sections of UA(P) Act before its Special Court in Patna.

NIA found evidence to show that the accused were involved in smuggling high-quality Fake Indian Currency Notes from Nepal into India with the intent to damage the country’s financial stability. They had been procuring the FICN from Pakistan-based entities through Nepali handlers against cryptocurrency payment.

The case RC-17/2024/NIA-DLI relates to the seizure of FICN of face value Rs 1,95,000. NIA, which took over the case in December 2024, had produced the accused in the court in January this year.

Seizure Of FICN

In 2022, a total of 42,10,406 fake Indian currency notes worth Rs 382 crore were seized from across the country. The fake currency seized in Delhi included 73,253 notes in Rs 2000 denomination, one note of the now-discontinued Rs 1000, 24,476 notes of Rs 500, 3,160 notes of Rs 200, 12,980 notes of Rs 100, 5,706 notes of Rs 50, 26 notes of Rs 20, and 31 notes of Rs 10.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data indicate that a large number of counterfeit notes have been detected in India's banking system in the last six years, too. In 2018-19, as many as 3,17,384 pieces of fake denominations of Rs 1, 2, 5, 10, 20, 50, 100, 200, 500, 1000, 2000 have been detected. Similarly, 2,96,695 pieces FICN of Rs 1, 2, 5, 10, 20, 50, 100, 200, 500, 1000, 2000 denominations have been detected in 2019-20, followed by 2,08,625 pieces of fake notes of same denominations have been detected in 2020-21, 2,30,971 pieces of fake notes of same denominations have been detected in 2021-22, 2,25,769 pieces of fake notes of same denominations have been detected in 2022-23 and 2,22,639 pieces of fake notes of same denominations have been detected in 2023-24.

The NIA has registered 39 cases related to FICN since the withdrawal of legal tender of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes in the year 2016, in which counterfeit Indian currency of face value Rs 8,50,62,500 have been seized.

This action was necessitated to tackle counterfeiting Indian banknotes, to effectively nullify black money hoarded in cash and curb funding of terrorism with fake notes.

Supply Route Of FICN

Substantial consignments of FICN are initially brought to Nepal and Bangladesh from Pakistan through Gulf countries by air. “Thereafter, the counterfeit money is smuggled into India through the porous international borders of Nepal and Bangladesh by members of global FICN syndicates,” the official said.

On many occasions, fake Indian currency has also been recovered in Kathmandu and Bangladesh.

Interestingly, a joint task force is operational between Indian and a neighbouring country for building trust and cooperation for the exchange of information and analysis of smugglers of FICN.

Counterfeiting Currency Notes Is An Offence

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) (2023) replaces the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and includes provisions related to FICN. Under BNS, counterfeiting or knowingly participating in the process of counterfeiting any coin, government stamp, currency note, or bank note is punishable with life imprisonment or imprisonment up to ten years, and also includes a fine.

Continuing the drive against modules involved in the import of security paper and printing Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN), on 20th February 2025, DRI conducted simultaneous searches at 11 different places across Maharashtra, Haryana, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Bihar yesterday and busted seven (7) additional modules involved in the printing of FICN.

DRI’s Action Against FICN

It was on February 8, 2025, that the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested two persons found to be the actual importers of high-quality paper with embedded security thread having inscriptions of ‘RBI’ and ‘Bharat’ (‘security paper’) in Ghazipur District of Uttar Pradesh and Bengaluru in Karnataka.

Following their interrogation, the DRI had busted two facilities (Thane, Maharashtra & Bhiwani, Haryana) printing FICN using imported security papers, where three persons were arrested by the police.

Steps Taken by The Government to Contain FICN

In order to contain the circulation of Fake Indian Currency Notes, the central Government has taken several steps and incorporated offences related to FICN under sections 178 to 188 of Chapter X of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, with maximum punishment being life imprisonment.

“The production or smuggling, or circulation of high-quality FICN has been made a terrorist act under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. The FICN coordination centre exists to share intelligence and information among the security agencies of the States and Centre to counter the menace of circulation of fake currency notes in the country,” Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said earlier in the Parliament.

