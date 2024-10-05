ETV Bharat / bharat

FICCI Bharat R&D Summit 2024 Ignites Innovation, Boosts Industry-Academia Collaboration

Various professors from different universities talked about the compendium of technologies available for commercialisation. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: The Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) organised the Bharat R&D Summit 2024 in New Delhi, an event aimed at strengthening collaboration between industry and academia to drive research and innovation.

The summit featured an exhibition showcasing over 50 research projects, reinforcing the message that increased private-sector investment and trust-building between academia and industry are essential for positioning India as a global leader in innovation.

In an exclusive interaction with ETV Bharat, various professors from different universities talked about the compendium of technologies available for commercialisation.

Among the standout presentations was that of Ayan Chatterjee from IIT Kharagpur, who introduced a revolutionary MAP (Micro-Array Patch) technique. Chatterjee explained, “We work on proprietary technology involving micro hair patches that utilize extremely tiny needles, 5,000 of them in just a 3-square-centimeter area. These needles deliver vaccines in a dry form, eliminating the need for traditional vials or long syringes.”

He emphasised the significant advantages of this technology, particularly its pain-free application, which is especially beneficial for children. The micro-needles are designed to dissolve within 10 to 30 seconds upon contact with the skin, offering a vastly more efficient alternative to traditional vaccination methods.

Furthermore, this technology is self-administered, reducing the need for trained healthcare personnel, a critical advantage in rural areas where access to such services can be limited.

Another noteworthy presentation came from Dr Gyanendra Tiwari, a professor from IILM, Gurgaon, who unveiled a multi-model depression detection system based on artificial intelligence.

Dr Tiwari explained that the system integrates three different data modalities, EEG (electroencephalography), facial recognition, and audio analysis—to achieve an accuracy rate of over 99% in detecting depression.