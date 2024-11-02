ETV Bharat / bharat

Festive 'Spirit': At 3.87 Crore Bottles, Pre-Diwali Liquor Sales Set New High In Delhi

New Delhi: Liquor sales in the national capital in the fortnight leading to Diwali set a record with over 3.87 crore bottles sold, mopping up a revenue of Rs 447.62 crore for the excise department of the Delhi government, officials said on Saturday.

From October 15 to October 30, a whopping 3.87 crore bottles were sold from the liquor stores run by four corporations of the Delhi government, including 2.98 crore bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and 89.48 lakh beer bottles, official figures showed.

Diwali celebrated on October 31 was a 'dry day', meaning all liquor stores were closed across the city on that day. On Diwali eve on October 30, a total of 33.80 lakh bottles were sold, yielding a revenue of Rs 61.56 crore, according to the data.

As compared to last year, 1.18 crore more bottles were sold in the fortnight leading to Diwali this year, from 2.69 crore in 2023 to 3.87 crore this time.

Emerging from the shadows of the disruptions caused due to the withdrawal of the 2021-22 liquor policy, the excise department has earned a revenue of Rs 3,047 crore in the first half of the ongoing financial year (April-October 2024), a growth of around 7 per cent as compared to the same period in 2023 when liquor worth Rs 2,849 crore was sold, officials said.

The total excise revenue, including VAT, earned between April and October 2024 stood at Rs 4,495 crore as against Rs 4,188 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, said a senior excise department official.