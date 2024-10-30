ETV Bharat / bharat

Festival Rush: RPF Beefs up Security Measures at Stations, Trains

New Delhi: In view of the Diwali and Chhath puja festivals rush at railway stations across the nation, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) has rolled out robust safety measures to make train journeys safe and secure for millions of passengers.

The proactive drive has led to 56 individuals being booked under the Railway Act for carrying hazardous, inflammable items. Additionally, 550 people have been penalised for smoking on trains and 2,414 individuals were booked under various provisions of Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA), the Railway officials said.

RPF has launched an all-encompassing safety drive to curb fire hazards and prevent accidents on the railway network. In collaboration with various stakeholders in Railways, RPF’s awareness campaign includes distributing leaflets, displaying eye-catching posters, performing Nukkad Nataks, and broadcasting public announcements. Enhanced luggage inspections and parcel checks, alongside monitoring of vendors and hawkers using portable stoves have been underway to prevent any fire risks, the railway officials informed.

“Diwali and Chhath are festivals of joy and togetherness, and the safety of passengers remains our top priority,” said Manoj Yadava, Director General, RPF.

"We urge passengers to be vigilant and cooperate with our personnel to ensure a secure journey,” Yadava added.

In a bid to prevent accidents and crimes, RPF has issued a comprehensive safety advisory to safeguard passengers travelling in railways and report any firecrackers, inflammable items, or suspicious objects or individuals on trains or at stations immediately to RPF/GRP personnel or Railway Authorities.