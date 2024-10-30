Festival Rush At Stations: Temporary Restriction On Parcel Traffic

New Delhi: After a stampede occurred at Bandra Terminus in Mumbai where nine passengers got injured amid the festival rush, several railway zones have temporarily imposed restrictions on parcel transactions in view of security arrangements.

According to railway officials, in view of the security arrangement during the festival rush, the restriction is hereby imposed on parcel transactions at several stations.

Describing the impose, Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer, Northern Railway said, "For the security arrangement amid the festival rush, the restrictions are hereby imposed on parcels transactions (including leased) in Delhi area, New Delhi, Delhi Junction and Anand Vihar Terminal up to November 6. The parcel godowns and platforms will remain free of parcel packages and packing."

In the wake of the festival rush, the restriction is imposed on both inward and outward traffic including leased SLR, AGC, VPS, and PCETs at these stations. This restriction is applicable on leased trains originating or terminating from Delhi area stations and also applicable for passing trains originating from other divisions or zones and having stoppages in the Delhi area for loading and unloading.

The officials said that personal luggage may be allowed in the passenger coach only and booking of registered newspapers and magazines will be permitted after observing all commercial formalities.

Vineet Abhishek, CPRO, Western Railway informed, "Due to the festive season, a significant increase has been observed in the booking of parcel consignments at parcel offices. It has been noticed that the amount of parcels kept on the platform for loading in trains causes inconvenience in the movement of passengers."

"Therefore, keeping in mind the safety of the passengers, instructions have been issued not to keep the parcel consignment on the platform for a long time before the scheduled departure of the train. This has been implemented with immediate effect till November 8," the CPRO said.