Feral Dogs in Ladakh Pose Threat To Wildlife and Livelihood Ecosystem

Ladakh: Ladakh is grappling with an ecological problem caused by the rise in the feral dog population. According to data from the Animal Husbandry Department at Leh, a staggering 27,823 dogs were sterilised in Ladakh between 2015 and 2024. Despite these efforts, feral dogs continue to pose a grave threat to the region's fragile ecosystem, rare wildlife, and even human lives.

Experts and residents alike are raising alarms over the significant ecological imbalance created by these canines. They threaten apex predators like snow leopards and Himalayan wolves and target vulnerable species such as Pallas’s cat, Tibetan wild ass, black-necked cranes, and marmots. Communities across Ladakh report incidents of livestock losses, wildlife predation, and even human fatalities.

The problem is particularly severe in eastern Ladakh, where the concentration of wildlife is highest. Stakeholders point to factors such as unsustainable waste management practices by army and tourist camps, leading to the proliferation of feral dogs.

With reports of attacks on rare species, livestock, and even humans, the issue demands immediate and coordinated intervention to safeguard Ladakh’s biodiversity and the safety of its people.

Lobzang Visuddha, chairman of the Wildlife Conservation and Birds Club of Ladakh (WCBCL) said, “Long-ranging dogs pose a greater threat to Ladakh's wildlife. These dogs primarily survive on food waste from army and tourist camps. When these settlements relocate, the dogs are forced to travel 15–20 kilometers in search of food. This has led to an explosion in their population, creating significant challenges for the region's fragile ecosystem.”

He continued, “Last year, in Anley, a Pallas's cat was killed by stray dogs. The incident involved three dogs, as reported by a nomad who witnessed it near Lal Pahadi, between Rongo and Hanley. This is deeply concerning, especially since limited studies have been conducted on the Pallas's cat. Their population is extremely small, and they are primarily sighted in Hanley, Tsokar, Nimaling, and surrounding areas. The Pallas's cat is a rare and precious species for Ladakh, with its natural habitat passed down through generations.”

Rigzin Dawa, senior programme officer at WWF, said, “During our pre-assessment survey, we found that the issue of feral dogs is significant, particularly from Kargyam Chibra to Tsokar in eastern Ladakh. The increasing population of feral dogs poses a severe threat to the ecosystem, potentially causing an imbalance. Across the entire region of eastern Ladakh, the feral dog issue remains a critical challenge.”

He continued, "The rise in the feral dog population is directly linked to the practices of the army in the region. Their unsustainable methods of food waste management, lack of respect for nature, and improper disposal of human waste contribute significantly to the problem. These wastes are often discarded thoughtlessly within the Changthang Cold Desert Sanctuary, exacerbating the issue. Instances have been reported where feral dogs from army units in Keray, Rong, cross mountain passes and travel to the Tsokar area, creating problems there, even though there are no army units stationed in Tsokar. Since the 2020 clashes, the number of army camps in the region has increased, leading to a rise in feral dog numbers.”

Padma Gyalpo, a birder from Ladakh, said, “Feral dogs often prey on Stoliczka’s mountain vole, Ladakh pika, and plateau pika, which are the primary diet of rare species like Pallas’s cat, Tibetan sand fox, Eurasian eagle owl, and upland buzzard. When these dogs cannot find food, they start hunting wild animals, further depleting the food supply for native wildlife. This creates an indirect but serious threat to the ecosystem. In Anlay, I have personally witnessed feral dogs attacking and killing the foal of a Tibetan wild ass.”

Vissudha further said, “Unfortunately, humans have introduced dogs into wildlife habitats, creating a significant threat to Ladakh's fragile ecosystem. While the problem persists throughout Ladakh, it is particularly severe in eastern Ladakh, where most of the region's wildlife is concentrated.”

He added, “In past years, there have been similar incidents. A Eurasian lynx was killed in Anley, with photos and records documenting the event. Instances of black-necked cranes being chased, killed, and their chicks eaten by dogs have also been reported. Snow leopards have been chased by dogs, as seen in various locations. In Nurla, a Ladakh urial was pursued by dogs, while in Drass, a brown bear was similarly chased. Addressing this challenge is crucial for the protection of the region’s unique and vulnerable species.”

"Additionally, there have been incidents in Ladakh where five humans lost their lives due to attacks by stray dogs. Despite this, we remain largely indifferent to the issue, which demands urgent and serious attention. We need to dedicate at least two years to addressing this problem in a mission mode. All departments and stakeholders must come together and collaborate. This initiative should involve the entire community, including Women’s Associations, Youth Associations, and residents. Only through collective effort can we expect to see tangible results,” Vissudha emphasized.

Jigmet Rabgay, the Village Headman of Korzok in Eastern Ladakh, said, “The dogs move in packs, making it difficult for women shepherds to graze their livestock. These packs often intermingle with the animals, causing distress. Many of these dogs come from army camps. Additionally, along the lake, we have seen dogs killing ruddy shelducks. They also chase our livestock, and sometimes our sheep get lost in the mountains as a result.”

Mohd Amin from Drass said, “The stray dog issue is a major problem in the villages of Drass. These dogs not only threaten wildlife but also pose a risk to humans, especially during winter. When it snows, there is only one road available, and it becomes difficult even to find a stone to fend them off. We have raised this concern with the government multiple times. There have also been incidents where dogs chase Brown Bears in Drass. While they tend to attack in packs, they usually fear the Brown Bear when alone. We urgently need to find a solution to this issue.”

Sonam Dorjay, a villager from Anley in eastern Ladakh, said, “Thirty to forty years ago, 99% of the population were nomads and livestock rearers. Today, only 20% to 30% remain, primarily from the older generation. In the past, we used to have three dogs per family, but now, with fewer livestock, we no longer keep many dogs. In Hanley, we once had ten burrows of Himalayan marmots, but eight have been destroyed by dogs, leaving only two, which we have fenced off behind our house. I have even seen dogs eating wolves and marmots. This year, on January 6, 2025, one Pallas's cat was killed by dogs, and another incident one more Pallas cat was killed last year in March 2024. I believe community conservation efforts could make a significant difference.”