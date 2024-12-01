ETV Bharat / bharat

Fengal Cyclone: Mailam Receives 51-cm Record Rain; CM Stalin to Visit Affected Areas on Monday

Chennai: As a result of Cyclone Fengal, the Mailam area in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram district received maximum rainfall of 51 cm in last 24 hours. Several other areas in the state received heavy rainfall in the range of 49 to 20 cm.

On the other hand, the Northeast Monsoon has intensified and rain has fallen in most places in the northeastern parts of the state and a couple of places in the southeast, Puducherry and Karaikal.

The rainfall (cm) recorded in last 24 hours at various places is: Mailam (Villupuram district) - 51 cm, Puducherry - 49 cm, Bathukannu (Puducherry) - 45 cm, Tirukannur (Puducherry) 43 cm, Puducherry Town (Puducherry) - 40 cm, Tindivanam (Villupuram) - 37 cm, Marakanam (Villupuram) - 24 cm, Thiruvannamalai, Sethupattu (Thiruvannamalai) 22 cm, Jamunamarathur (Thiruvannamalai), (Kanchipuram) 21 cm, Madhuranthakam Taluk Office (Cengalpattu), Kilipennathur (Thiruvannamalai), Kummidipoondi (Thiruvallur), Chengalpattu (Cengalpattu) 20 cm each.

According to India Meteorological Department's 8 pm update, a red alert has been issued for Kallakurichi, Villupuram and Cuddalore districts and Puducherry till 10 pm tonight on December 1. Also, orange alert has been issued for 12 districts including Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Thiruvannamalai, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Karaikal. Yellow alert has been issued for 11 Districts including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, Namakkal.