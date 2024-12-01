ETV Bharat / bharat

Fengal Cyclone: Mailam Receives 51-cm Record Rain; CM Stalin to Visit Affected Areas on Monday

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is going to personally inspect cyclone-ravaged parts in the Villupuram district on Monday.

Chennai: As a result of Cyclone Fengal, the Mailam area in Tamil Nadu's Villupuram district received maximum rainfall of 51 cm in last 24 hours. Several other areas in the state received heavy rainfall in the range of 49 to 20 cm.

On the other hand, the Northeast Monsoon has intensified and rain has fallen in most places in the northeastern parts of the state and a couple of places in the southeast, Puducherry and Karaikal.

The rainfall (cm) recorded in last 24 hours at various places is: Mailam (Villupuram district) - 51 cm, Puducherry - 49 cm, Bathukannu (Puducherry) - 45 cm, Tirukannur (Puducherry) 43 cm, Puducherry Town (Puducherry) - 40 cm, Tindivanam (Villupuram) - 37 cm, Marakanam (Villupuram) - 24 cm, Thiruvannamalai, Sethupattu (Thiruvannamalai) 22 cm, Jamunamarathur (Thiruvannamalai), (Kanchipuram) 21 cm, Madhuranthakam Taluk Office (Cengalpattu), Kilipennathur (Thiruvannamalai), Kummidipoondi (Thiruvallur), Chengalpattu (Cengalpattu) 20 cm each.

According to India Meteorological Department's 8 pm update, a red alert has been issued for Kallakurichi, Villupuram and Cuddalore districts and Puducherry till 10 pm tonight on December 1. Also, orange alert has been issued for 12 districts including Chengalpattu, Kanchipuram, Thiruvannamalai, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Karaikal. Yellow alert has been issued for 11 Districts including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, Namakkal.

On December 2, orange alert has been issued for 5 Districts namely Nilgiris, Erode, Coimbatore, Tirupur and Dindigul. Yellow alert has been issued for Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal, Trichy, Karur, Madurai and Theni District.

Holiday for schools and colleges: Due to heavy rains, holiday has been declared for schools and colleges in Cuddalore, Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi and Krishnagiri districts on Monday).

Holiday for schools: Similarly, District Collectors have announced that only schools will be closed tomorrow in Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur and Dharmapuri districts.

CM Inspection: Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is going to personally inspect rain-affected places on Monday in Villupuram district, which has been affected by heavy rain due to Fengal Cyclone. The Chief Minister, who will leave for Villupuram from Chennai tomorrow morning, will also review the cyclone impact from the district collector's office.

Read More:

1. Maharashtra | Mahayuti Government To Take Oath On December 5; PM Modi To Attend

