5 Bodies Retrieved From Thiruvannamalai Landslide As Rescue Efforts Continue Amid Cyclone Aftermath

A rescue operation is underway in Thiruvannamalai, Tamil Nadu, on Monday to retrieve the bodies of seven family members, who were buried under rubble due to a landslide. ( ETV Bharat )

Thiruvannamalai: Five bodies have been retrieved from a devastating landslide in Thiruvannamalai, which has left up to seven members, including four girls, one boy, and a man and his wife, trapped under the debris of two houses. The region is experiencing unprecedented rainfall due to Cyclone Fengal, which, despite weakening after making landfall, has brought heavy rain to interior districts of Tamil Nadu, including Krishnagiri, Tiruvannamalai, and Villupuram.

The landslide occurred behind the world-famous Annamalaiyar Temple in the VOC Nagar area, near the Girivalam road. Known for its heavy rainfall during the monsoon, the area received 16 cm of rain on Sunday. Local residents initially mistook the disaster for floodwater from the hills. However, as the water mixed with mud and red soil, two large rocks rolled down, signalling the onset of the landslide.

On December 1, rocks from a hill fell behind the Arunachaleswarar Temple, burying the house of Rajkumar. Rajkumar, his wife Meena (26), their children Gautam (9) and Iniya (7), and neighbouring girls Maha (12), Vinodini (14), and Ramya (12) were trapped under the rubble.

Rescue operations continued for over 18 hours, despite heavy rain hindering progress. As of 7:30 pm on December 2, the rescue team confirmed the recovery of five bodies. One of the victims was identified only by a recovered leg. Thiruvannamalai District Collector Bhaskara Pandian, Deputy Speaker G. Pichandi, and Public Works Minister A. V. Velu were present at the scene during the operation.

Two houses were buried in the mud, and narrow paths made it difficult for rescue teams to access the site. The operation was slow, as large heavy vehicles like JCBs could not enter the area. "As vehicles like JCBs or large rock-breaking equipment cannot be brought, rescuers are manually breaking and removing rocks, making the rescue operation more challenging," said local resident Balamurugan.