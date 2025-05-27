ETV Bharat / bharat

Brij Bhushan Offers Prayers In Ayodhya After Being Acquitted In Minor Wrestler Sexual Exploitation Case

Former MP Brij Bhushan said that sections of dowry, Dalit and sexual harassment are meant for ensuring protection but they are being misused.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 27, 2025 at 7:00 PM IST

Ayodhya/Gonda: After a Patiala court acquitted him in the sexual exploitation case of a minor wrestler, former MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh arrived in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. After coming out of the airport, he directly reached Hanuman Garhi with a convoy of hundreds of vehicles. There, the former MP had darshan and offered puja. After this, he took the blessings of the saints of Ramnagari.

Talking to the media, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said that when he was implicated in the case on January 18, 2023, then he said that this allegation was false. "I had said that if the allegations are proved, I may be hanged. What I had said has been proved. I express my gratitude to the judiciary. Truth can be twisted but not defeated," he said.

The former MP said that the players who had accused me used to call me the God of wrestling. "These players used to visit my house. I have also attended their marriages and festivals," he said. He further said that some sections of the law have been made to ensure protection, but they are being misused. Sections of dowry harassment, Dalit harassment and sexual harassment were used for protection, but they are being misused, he said, adding that this should be reviewed.

Brij Bhushan said that when the Aam Aadmi Party opposed him, they were completely ruined. "I was accused. I was shamed, it did not matter to me. I kept moving forward. God will torment everyone who targetted me. If the demand for the review of the law has started from Ayodhya, it will go a long way," he said.

After this, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh reached Gonda, where supporters welcomed him. He offered prayers at Nandni Nagar temple. After this, the former MP said that Congress was the main party which targetted him. The Hooda family was involved in this, and Hooda Saheb's chances of becoming the Chief Minister vanished at the last minute, he said, adding that God is above, and He sees everything.

